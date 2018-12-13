Arsenal vs Qarabag live streaming: Unai Emery's men will take on Azerbaijani minnows Emirates Stadium on Friday. The Europa League encounter will commence from 01:30 am India time and the live TV coverage of it will be available on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD. The live streaming of the match can be accessed on Sonyliv.com and Sonyliv app.

All eyes will be on Mesut Ozil who will return to the starting line-up after missing a month of action

Arsenal vs Qarabag live streaming: Arsenal will look to extend their unbeaten streak to 20 matches on late Thursday night when they host Qarabag at Emirates stadium in the final Europa League’s Group E match. Coach Unai Emery is expected to rest a host of his senior players in a bid to keep them fresh for Premier League match this weekend and the Spaniard is likely to field a young side. However, two senior players are touted to be included in the first team line-up – Mesut Ozil and Laurent Koscielny.

Mesut Ozil is in line to make his first competitive appearance in a month while Laurent Koscielny has not played a single senior match since rupturing his cruciate ligament in May this year. Emery will be hoping that his side heads out of the Europa League pool matches undefeated by crushing Qarabag on Friday. Arsenal has won four and drawn one in five matches played so far in the UEFA’s second-tier competition.

Where and how to watch the online live streaming of Arsenal vs Qarabag?

The live streaming of the UEFA Europa League match can be caught on Sonyliv.com and if you want to watch the game on the go, you can access it on Sonyliv app.

When and what time is the Arsenal vs Qarabag?

The highly-anticipated match will be played on December 14, Friday, and it will start at 01:30 am India time. The two sides will at Emirates stadium.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of Arsenal vs Qarabag? Which TV channel will have the match live?

Arsenal vs Qarabag match will be aired on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.

What are the likely lineups for Arsenal vs Qarabag?

Arsenal starting XI: Cech; Lichtsteiner, Koscielny, Elneny; Jenkinson, Willock, Gilmour, Maitland-Niles; Ozil, Saka; Nkeitiah

Qarabag starting XI: Vagner; Medvedev, Sadygov, Rzezniczak, Agolli; Michel, Garayev; Madatov, Ozobic, Zoubir; Emeghara

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More