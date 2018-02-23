Arsene Wenger lashed out on Arsenal players for being complacent on Thursday in their 2-1 defeat against Swedish club Östersunds FK. Wenger expected the Gunners to ease past Östersunds in the returning leg at Emirates after thrashing them 3-0 already in the first away leg. Surprisingly for the Frenchman, Arsenal came nowhere near his expectations at Emirates as they were 2 goals down in the first half. Speaking to reporters after the match Wenger said that Arsenal were in trouble because they were complacent and not focused.

Arsene Wenger lambasted Arsenal players for lacking focus and being complacent on Thursday in their embarrassing 2-1 defeat against Swedish club Östersunds FK. After thrashing the Swedish side 3-0 in their away first leg, Wenger expected the Gunners to ease past Östersunds in the returning leg at Emirates. The Gunners came nowhere near Wenger’s expectations at Emirates as they were 2 goals down in the first half. Ostersunds drew first blood in the 22nd minute through Hosam Aiesh, who blasted his right-footed shot past stopper Ospina.

In the very next minute, Ostersunds doubled their tally through Sema’s stunning strike into the bottom corner. Wenger’s men came back in the second half to score a solitary goal which was enough to sail them through in next round of Europa League. Condemning Arsenal’s sleazy attitude Wenger told a news conference that Arsenal were not at the races in the first half. Wenger said Arsenal landed themselves in trouble because of being complacent and lack of focus which cost them the match.

“We were in trouble because we were complacent and not focused. We were open every time we lost the ball and had no ideas with the ball. That’s why we were in trouble,” Wenger was quoted as saying. Arsenal were a better side in the second half as Wenger’s men responded to Ostersunds’ two-goal cushion by scoring an early second-half goal. With a 4-2 aggregate, Arsenal were through to the next round of Europa League despite an alarming defeat in their own backyard.”In the second half, it was much better. Our energy was high and our domination as consistent,”Wenger said in a statement. “Overall we responded very well. We did the job to qualify. That’s what you have to keep from the night and that’s it,” he added.

