Chelsea loanee Michy Batshuayi has have had a great start to life at Borussia Dortmund but was subjected to racial abuse by the Atalanta fans during his club's encounter in the Europa League. Penning a post on Twitter, Batshuayi slammed the fans who were hurled racist chants at him. Dortmund secured passage into the last 16 of the competition with a 4-3 aggregate win.

Borussia Dortmund striker Michy Batshuayi has slammed the Atalanta fans of hurling racial slurs on him during the club’s Europa League clash against the Serie A side. Batshuayi failed to find the back of the net in the returning leg which Dortmund managed to win 4-3 on aggregate eventually securing a place in the last-16 of the competition. The Belgian striker left Chelsea on loan in January to play for the German giants and has have had a decent start to life in the Bundesliga.

During the encounter, the Atalanta fans, who have had a tainted reputation of demoralizing players through racial slurs targeted the latest Dortmund recruit in a brutal way which didn’t go down well with the player. For Batshuayi, it was a totally disgusting feeling as he took to Twitter to slam the racist fans in a Twitter post. The Belgium international wrote that he heard ‘monkey noises’ from the Atalanta fans during the game. “2018 and still racists monkey noises in the stands … really ?! 🤦🏾♂️ hope you have fun watching the rest of @EuropaLeague on TV while we are through #SayNoToRacism #GoWatchBlackPanther ✌🏾,” Batshuayi wrote on Twitter.

2018 and still racists monkey noises in the stands … really ?! 🤦🏾‍♂️ hope you have fun watching the rest of @EuropaLeague on TV while we are through 🙊🙈🙉 #SayNoToRacism #GoWatchBlackPanther ✌🏾 — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) February 22, 2018

ALSO READ: Europa League: Arsenal’s complacency to blame for Ostersunds defeat, says Wenger

Atalanta were suspended for one match earlier when the home fans subjected Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly to racial abuse. The fans were also warned of their actions but have failed to adhere to the norms. Issuing an apology to the Dortmund striker, Atalanta president Antonio Percassi said he was unaware of the incident and that the case won’t be repeated.

“I’ll be honest, I didn’t hear them. If they did happen, then I am very sad and absolutely apologise to Batshuayi. This should never happen,” said Percassi.

Batshuayi scored twice in Dortmund’s 3-2 victory against Atalanta and Marcel Schmelzer sealed the deal for the German giants by scoring a late equaliser to help the club

progress in the last 16 of the competition.

ALSO READ: Europa League: Gattuso hits purple patch as AC Milan thump Ludogorets at San Siro

European football’s governing body UEFA has been actively monitoring campaigns to knock racism out of the game. The message: No to Racism has been widely put out across all big platforms to ensure a smooth stride in the game. UEFA has also tied up with various football organisations from around the world to help curb the venom of racism.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App