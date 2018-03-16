Danny Welbeck was at the double in Arsenal's 3-1 victory in the second leg of Europa League's round of 16 match against AC Milan. The controversial penalty decision by the referee was the main highlight of the match where the English striker dived in the box after getting brushed by Ricardo Rodriguez.

Arsenal moved one step closer to UEFA Champions League qualification for next season after registering a resounding 3-1 victory against AC Milan on Thursday. Danny Welbeck was the chief architect in helping his side complete the 5-1 aggregate rout of the visiting Italians in Europa League’s round of 16 fixtures. The English striker was undoubtedly the hero for the Gunners but the Rossoneri outfit was less than amused by his diving antics in the penalty box.

Gennaro Gattuso’s men started the game on a strong note and made tough work of Arsenal for the large part of the first half. Milan’s summer recruit Hakan Calhanoglu broke the deadlock in the 35th minute of the game with a thunderous strike from distance which went past a haplessly standing David Ospina. But Arsene Wenger, apparently, sent his men into the game with a plan and his players duly delivered on that.

Just after 4 minutes of Calhanoglu’s goal, Danny Welbeck made a marauding run in the box and fell to the ground on Ricardo Rodriguez’s gentle push. A penalty was a harsh decision but was awarded by the referee nevertheless. The former Manchester United forward stepped up and gave a cool finish to the spot-kick equalising the score. Later in the second half, Granit Xhaka piled more misery on the visitors with a ferocious hit which Gianluigi Donnarumma failed to contain.

Welbeck sealed the fate of the Italian side in the 86th minute with a cool header making it 3-1 for Arsenal. With the victory, the north London outfit has cruised to the Europa League quarter-finals and will hope to avoid high-flying Atletico Madrid when quarter-final draws are conducted on March 16.

