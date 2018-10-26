The first half of the match was absolutely drab and it was a similar storyline in the second half as well. It appeared like the match was headed for a goalless draw but Danny Welbeck rose to the occasion in the 77th minute and gave a crucial lead to his team.

Arsenal continued its rampant run of late making it 11 wins in a row at the expense of Sporting in a UEFA Europa League match played on Thursday. It was Danny Welbeck who scored a sublime goal to give a crucial victory to his side in a rather drab match. Arsenal has now won all three games of Group E so far which effectively puts them at the summit of the group with 9 points while Sporting trails them at the second spot with 6 points.

Unai Emery rested several of his senior players for Europe’s second-tier competition match. Alexandre Lacazette, Mesur Ozil, Lucas Torreira, Shkodran Mustafi and Hector Bellerin were all benched in the Sporting match in order to keep them fresh for the Sunday clash against Crystal Palace. In the absence of main left backs Sead Kolasinac and Nacho Monreal, Granit Xhaka was deployed in the fullback position.

Despite fielding most of his second choice players, Unai Emery displayed the strength in Arsenal’s depth. The Gunners enjoyed a fair amount of possession and completed almost twice the number of passes than Sporting CP. The north London outfit was more potent in front of goal than their opponents as they registered plenty of shots on target. On the other hand, Arsenal defenders gave away no room to the Sporting attackers and made sure most of their shots came from the distance.

The first half of the match was absolutely drab and it was a similar storyline in the second half as well. It appeared like the match was headed for a goalless draw but Danny Welbeck rose to the occasion in the 77th minute and gave a crucial lead to his team.

With the victory, Arsenal has further strengthened their chances of advancing to the round of 16 stage. Unai Emery’s men will now face Crystal Palace on Sunday in a Premier League contest and once again, all eyes will be on talismanic Mesut Ozil who is in red-hot form.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More