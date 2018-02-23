AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso said that he wishes to remain at San Siro for a longer period of time. On Friday, AC Milan led by Gattuso beat Ludogorets Razgrad 1-0 at San Siro to sealed their place in the Europa League Round of 16. The former AC Milan defender said that he finds coaching Milan a great honour for himself. Gattuso added that he is eternally grateful to Mirabelli and Fassone for giving him this opportunity.

AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso remained optimistic about continuing his spell as head coach of Rossoneri and said he would like to stay at Siro for a longer period of time. Continuing his side’s revival in European competition, Gattuso confirmed a place for Milan as his men defeated Ludogorets Razgrad 1-0 at San Siro on Thursday night. Gattuso was elevated to head coach position after flourishing in the youth team of Milan. Gattuso took over the reign from Vincenzo Montella after the Italian was sacked by board officials last year in November.

Ever since Gattuso has been made in charge at San Siro, the sleeping Italian giants are undefeated in their last 11 games this season. Their recent triumph over Ludogorets sealed their berth in the Europa League Round of 16 phase. With his recent success as Milan manager, sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli appreciated the former Milan defender and said that he wants Gattuso to continue his coaching spell at San Siro next season. When Gattuso was asked about his response over Mirabelli’s comments, the Italian said that his future remains in the hands of club owners.

ALSO READ: Indispensable Reus not leaving Borussia Dortmund: Stoger to AC Milan rumours

“You have to ask the club that,” Gattuso was quoted as saying by Sky Sports Italia.”I always give the same answers, because it’s what I believe,” he added. Gattuso said that he considers coaching Milan as a great honour which is equally boosted by pressure and responsibility.”It is a great honour for me to be the Milan coach. It’s a lot of pressure and responsibility too, but I like that. The 40-year old asserted that he is thankful to Mirabelli and Fassone for giving him the managerial responsibilities.”I am eternally grateful to Mirabelli and Fassone for giving me this opportunity and I hope it continues,” he added.

ALSO READ: Europa League: Arsenal’s complacency to blame for Ostersunds defeat, says Wenger

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App