Arsenal won comfortably against Qarabag FC at the Emirates Stadium last night. Arsenal was already qualified as group winners even before this game and that provided the Gunners’ manager Unai Emery an opportunity to rest some of his key players and give playing time to some of the fringe players and youngsters.

The Arsenal side for this game featured Club-Captain Laurent Koscielny who was starting his first match for the club since tearing his Achilles back in May, there was also a recall for Mesut Ozil who had missed the past 5 games due to a back problem. 17-year-old winger Bukayo Saka also started for the first time along with experienced striker Alexandre Lacazette who was being eased back from a slight groin injury.

Arsenal controlled the tempo of the game from the beginning and their persistence paid off in the 16th minute when Eddie Nketiah press presented the ball to Mesut Ozil who passed it to Lacazette who went around the defender and fizzed a low powerful strike across the goalkeeper to give Arsenal the lead. After this though, there were a few flashpoints in the game as the Azerbaijani side didn’t threaten the Arsenal defense and goalkeeper significantly. Emery replaced all three of his stars during the second half and given the inconsequential nature of the match that was the logical step.

Koscielny was replaced by Monreal in the 72nd minute and the Arsenal skipper went off with a big smile spread across his face and to a huge applause from everyone around the ground. Koscielny later explained his jubilance saying that it was a very important day for him as it was the last day of his rehab adding that it will now start a new chapter in his career. Koscielny made one tackle and two clearances, also finishing with a 100% pass success rate during the time he was on the pitch.

Arsenal has now stretched their unbeaten run to 22 games, last losing back in August against Chelsea. Arsenal will now travel to Southampton to take on relegation-threatened Saints team who have recently appointed Austrian Ralph Hassenhutl to replace Mark Hughes after a dismal start to the season. Arsenal though is short on fit center-backs after suspensions for Sokratis and Mustafi and injuries to Rob Holding and Dinos Mavropanos with Koscielny only returning after a long lay-off.