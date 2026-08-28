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Home > Sports News > Europa League League Phase Draw: Check Date, Time, Teams, Pots, When and Where to Watch on TV, Laptop, Tab, Live Streaming Details and More

Europa League League Phase Draw: Check Date, Time, Teams, Pots, When and Where to Watch on TV, Laptop, Tab, Live Streaming Details and More

The UEFA Europa League 2026-27 league phase draw will take place in Monaco on Friday, August 28, with 36 teams set to discover their opponents for the league phase. The draw includes several major European clubs such as AC Milan, Juventus, Bayer Leverkusen, Lyon, Olympiacos, Real Sociedad and Premier League sides Bournemouth, Sunderland and Crystal Palace. Here are all the details, including the date, time, teams, draw pots and where to watch the Europa League league phase draw live on TV and online in India.

Europa League league Phase Draw: Check Date, Time, Teams, Pots, When and Where to Watch on TV, Laptop, Tab, Live Streaming Details and More
Europa League league Phase Draw: Check Date, Time, Teams, Pots, When and Where to Watch on TV, Laptop, Tab, Live Streaming Details and More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-08-28 14:58 IST

UEFA Europa League 2026-27 League Phase Draw LIVE Streaming: The UEFA Europa League 2026-27 league phase draw will take place in Monaco on Friday, August 28, with 36 teams set to discover their opponents for the league phase. The draw includes several major European clubs such as AC Milan, Juventus, Bayer Leverkusen, Lyon, Olympiacos, Real Sociedad and Premier League sides Bournemouth, Sunderland and Crystal Palace. Here are all the details, including the date, time, teams, draw pots and where to watch the Europa League league phase draw live on TV and online in India.

UEFA Europa League 2026-27 League Phase Draw Details

  • Event: UEFA Europa League 2026-27 League Phase Draw
  • Date: Friday, August 28, 2026
  • Time: 4:30 PM IST / 12:00 PM BST / 7:00 AM ET / 1:00 PM CET
  • Venue: Grimaldi Forum, Monaco
  • Teams: 36

How to Watch UEFA Europa League Draw Live on TV in India?

Football fans in India can watch the UEFA Europa League 2026-27 league phase draw live on the Sony Sports Network. The draw is scheduled to begin at 4:30 PM IST on Friday, August 28.

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How to Watch UEFA Europa League Draw Live on Mobile, Laptop and Tab in India?

Indian viewers can watch the UEFA Europa League league phase draw live on the SonyLIV app and website on mobile, laptop and tablet. The draw will begin at 4:30 PM IST.

UEFA Europa League 2026-27 League Phase Draw Pots

Pot 1

Bayer Leverkusen, Benfica, Juventus, AC Milan, Lyon, AZ Alkmaar, Olympiacos, Real Sociedad, Marseille.

Pot 2

Ferencváros, Viktoria Plzeň, Union SG, GNK Dinamo, Salzburg, Celtic, Sparta Praha, Rennes, Anderlecht.

Pot 3

Sturm Graz, Lech Poznań, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, Sunderland, Celje, Jagiellonia, Omonia, Celta Vigo.

Pot 4

Hoffenheim, Beşiktaş, Torreense, Hapoel Be’er Sheva, N.E.C., OFI Crete, Lillestrøm, Levski Sofia, Ararat-Armenia.

When Does the UEFA Europa League 2026-27 Start?

The Europa League 2026-27 league phase will begin on September 16, 2026. The competition will feature eight matchdays before the knockout stages begin in February 2027. 

UEFA Europa League 2026-27 League Phase Schedule

  • Matchday 1: September 16-17, 2026
  • Matchday 2: October 15, 2026
  • Matchday 3: October 22, 2026
  • Matchday 4: November 5, 2026
  • Matchday 5: November 26, 2026
  • Matchday 6: December 10, 2026
  • Matchday 7: January 21, 2027
  • Matchday 8: January 28, 2027

How Does the Europa League League Phase Work?

The 36 teams will be divided into four seeding pots. Each club will play eight matches against eight different opponents, facing two teams from each pot. The league phase will be played according to the Swiss-style format, with each side playing four matches at home and four away.

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Europa League League Phase Draw: Check Date, Time, Teams, Pots, When and Where to Watch on TV, Laptop, Tab, Live Streaming Details and More
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Europa League League Phase Draw: Check Date, Time, Teams, Pots, When and Where to Watch on TV, Laptop, Tab, Live Streaming Details and More
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