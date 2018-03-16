The second leg of UEFA Europa League's round of 16 matches saw a mix of interesting results on Thursday. Atletico Madrid registered a thumping 5-1 win against Lokomotiv Moskva courtesy to a superb brace struck by Fernando Torres. Elsewhere, AC Milan was dumped by Arsenal in a hugely contested fixture at Emirates Stadium, courtesy of Danny Welbeck's brace.

Atletico Madrid was in scintillating form during the second leg of UEFA Europa League’s round of 16 game as they annihilated the Russian side Lokomotiv Moskva 5-1 (8-1 aggregate) on Thursday. Fernando Torres was at his brilliant best as he scored a fantastic brace while talisman Antoine Griezmann struck a late goal to in his side’s resounding win. Angel Correa and Saul were on the scoresheet as well for the Spanish side.

Elsewhere, it was another humiliation in another European competition for Borussia Dortmund as minnows Red Bull Salzburg dumped them out of the Europa League. Peter Stoger’s men were held goalless at the Red Bull Arena and lost the round of 16 by 2-1 aggregate score. Earlier, the German outfit had receded to the second tier of the continental championship after suffering embarrassing back to back defeats in Champions League.

In another fixture, Dimitri Payet and Lucas Ocampos were once again on the scoresheet as they helped Olympique Lyon defeat Athletic Bilbao 2-1 in the away fixture. The French outfit cruised to the quarterfinals with an aggregate score of 5-2. The match was marred by the antics of angry home fans who continuously threw flares at the pitch. In another match, Viktoria Plzen secured a quarter-final berth after defeating Sporting CP 2-1 in a hugely contested match.

Lazio headed into the second leg after sustaining a hard-fought 2-2 draw in the first leg of round of 16. Lucas Leiva and defender Stefan de Vrij scored a goal each giving a 4-2 aggregate victory to their side against Dynamo Kyiv. Elsewhere, it was a nervous 1-1 draw at Zenith, which lost to Germany’s RB Leipzig on 3-2 aggregate. The Europa League quarter-final draws will be made on Friday.

