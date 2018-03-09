A high-flying AC Milan side was defeated by struggling Arsenal 2-0 at San Siro stadium in the first leg of round of 16 Europa League match courtesy Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Aaron Ramsey's goals. Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund was downed by a brilliant brace struck by Salzburg's Valon Berisha.

Given their current poor run of games, Arsenal registered an unlikely 2-0 victory at San Siro stadium against a high-flying AC Milan side on Thursday in the first leg of Europa League’s round of 16 match. Henrikh Mkhitaryan helped his side gain an early lead against the hosts while Aaron Ramsey made it 2-0 just before the halftime. The Gunners soaked in a bombardment of attacks in the second half from Gennaro Gattuso’s men and made sure that they go back home with a comfortable lead of two away goals.

Playing their first game after falling down from Champions League, Borussia Dortmund lost 2-1 to Salzburg in a lacklustre display at Signal Iduna Park. Salzburg’s Valon Berisha was at his brilliant best and scored a fantastic brace in the span of seven minutes. Dortmund’s Andre Schurrle gave his side a chance for recovery in the match but that wasn’t enough for the home side. It was the first home defeat for coach Peter Stoger since he has taken charge of the German club.

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid issued a warning to the contending sides by securing a 3-0 victory against Lokomotiv Moscow in a dominant display at home. After Saul opened the floodgates, recently-returned Diego Costa doubled his side’s lead just at the start of the second half. A late strike by Koke made sure that Diego Simeone’s side took away a comfortable cushion of three goals for the second leg.

In another round of 16 games played, visiting Dynamo Kyiv earned a superb 2-2 draw against Lazio while CSKA Moskva suffered a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Olympique Lyon. Another French side Olympique Marseille cruised through the first leg as they garnered a 3-1 win against a hapless Athletic Bilbao team. Lucas Ocampos dealt two blows to the Spanish side while a sublime goal by Dimitri Payet piled more misery on them.

Portuguese side Sporting CP was sensational against Viktoria Plzen thanks to the deadly finishing from Fredy Montero, delivering his team a 2-0 victory. Elsewhere, Germany’s RB Leipzig registered a narrow 2-1 victory against Zenith. Bruma and man in-demand Timo Werner scored a goal each while Domenico Criscito provided a late consolation to Roberto Mancini’s men.

