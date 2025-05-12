Evan Longoria To Retire As A Tampa Bay Ray In Special Ceremony On June 7

Over the course of his 16-year career, Longoria earned MVP votes in six seasons and hit 20 or more home runs in 10 different seasons, including four years with 30 or more home runs.

Evan Longoria, the legendary third baseman who spent a majority of his illustrious career with the Tampa Bay Rays, will retire with the team that drafted him in 2006.

Evan Longoria, the legendary third baseman who spent a majority of his illustrious career with the Tampa Bay Rays, will retire with the team that drafted him in 2006. The 39-year-old, a three-time MLB All-Star, will sign a ceremonial one-day contract with the Rays and officially retire in the uniform that marked the beginning of his 16-year career in Major League Baseball.

A Storied Career with Tampa Bay Rays

Longoria’s journey to MLB stardom began in 2008 when he made his debut with the Rays and was instantly recognized as a force to be reckoned with. He was named the 2008 American League Rookie of the Year after hitting .272 with 27 home runs, 85 RBIs, and seven stolen bases. Longoria’s early success was just a glimpse of the dominant player he would become.

During his 10 years with the Rays, Longoria established himself as the face of the franchise. He earned three All-Star selections, one Silver Slugger award, and three Gold Glove honors. His career statistics include 342 home runs, 1,159 RBIs, and a career slash line of .264/.333/.471. Longoria was also a key contributor in the Rays’ transformation from the Devil Rays to the modern-day powerhouse they are today.

Career Highlights and Achievements

Over the course of his 16-year career, Longoria earned MVP votes in six seasons and hit 20 or more home runs in 10 different seasons, including four years with 30 or more home runs. His durability, leadership, and consistent offensive production solidified his legacy as one of the greatest players to ever don a Rays uniform.

After his time with Tampa Bay, Longoria played five seasons with the San Francisco Giants before concluding his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2023. Although he did not sign a contract in 2024, Longoria’s career came full circle with his time in the Rays organization. Remarkably, he bookended his career with two World Series appearances one in 2008 with the Rays as a rookie and another in 2023 with the Diamondbacks.

Longoria’s Legacy with the Rays

“From the moment he stepped on the field, Evan Longoria brought excellence, leadership, and a competitive spirit that shaped the identity of this franchise,” Rays owner Stuart Sternberg said in a statement. “He, more than anyone, helped transform the Devil Rays into the Rays, and we are honored to welcome him home as he retires in the uniform where it all began.”

Longoria’s impact on the Rays and the MLB is undeniable. He helped lead the team through some of its most successful seasons, including playoff berths and division titles. His retirement will mark the end of an era in Tampa Bay baseball, but his legacy will live on.

Retirement Ceremony Scheduled for June 7

The Rays will honor Longoria with a special retirement ceremony before their game against the Miami Marlins on June 7. The pregame ceremony will celebrate Longoria’s remarkable career and contributions to the Rays’ success. Fans, former teammates, and the Rays organization will come together to bid farewell to one of the most iconic players in franchise history.

Longoria’s retirement marks the closing of a significant chapter for the Rays and their fans. As one of the greatest players to ever wear the Rays uniform, his legacy will forever be tied to the team he helped elevate to new heights.

