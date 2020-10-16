Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti said his side has to be focused to do their best during the match but they do not need to take the pressure. His statement comes ahead of the clash against Liverpool.

Liverpool won the last season of the Premier League after finishing the season with 99 points. However, Everton are high on confidence as the team played four matches so far in this season of Premier League and secured a win in all of them.

The club’s official website quoted Ancelotti as saying that they had to be focused to do their best, excited and happy to play their game. He said that they don’t need to have pressure, they wanted to play the best game they could play. He added that all the games were difficult, this was more difficult because they were going to play against the team that won the Premier League last season. He said that it was a derby, and they were a quality team.

Liverpool has also played four matches so far in the league, registering three wins and a defeat. The team suffered their first defeat in the previous match when they were thrashed by 7-2 by Aston Villa. Everton will take on Liverpool on October 17.

