Everton vs Crystal Palace Live streaming India Time: Everton has turned around their turbulent start to the Premier League 2018-19 season and is finally on a winning run having beaten Fulham and Leicester City in their two previous encounters. On Sunday, when the Toffees will host struggling Crystal Palace, coach Marcos Alonso will be looking to continue the purple patch.
The big news for Everton is the return to fitness of Yerry Mina. The Colombian is in line to make his debut for Everton ever since making a big-money move from Barcelona last summer. On the other hand, Roy Hodgson will be sweating over the fitness of his star man Wilfried Zaha. The England attacker can start the match given he passes the fitness test on time.
Where and how to catch the live stream of Everton vs Crystal Palace match?
The live stream of the match will be available on Hotstar.com and if you want to watch the game on the go, then you can access it on Hotstar app.
When and what time is the Premier League match between Everton vs Crystal Palace?
The match will be played at Goodison Park and it will commence on Sunday from 08:30 pm India time.
Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of Premier League 2018-19 match? Which TV channel will have the match live?
The live TV coverage of Everton vs Crystal Palace will be available on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.
What will be the likely lineups in Everton vs Crystal Palace?
Everton XI: Pickford, Kenny, Keane, Zouma, Digne, Davies, Gueye, Walcott, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Richarlison
Crystal Palace XI: Hennessy, Van Aanholt, Sakho, Tomkins, Wan-Bissaka, Koyate, Milivojevic, McArthur, Townsend, Ayew, Zaha
