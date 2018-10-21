Everton vs Crystal Palace Live streaming India Time: The Toffees will host the Eagles at Goodison Park on Sunday at 08:30 pm India time. The mid-table Premier League match's live TV coverage will be available on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD while the live stream can be accessed on Hotstar.com and Hotstar app.

All eyes will be on Richarlison in Everton vs Crystal Palace game

Everton vs Crystal Palace Live streaming India Time: Everton has turned around their turbulent start to the Premier League 2018-19 season and is finally on a winning run having beaten Fulham and Leicester City in their two previous encounters. On Sunday, when the Toffees will host struggling Crystal Palace, coach Marcos Alonso will be looking to continue the purple patch.

The big news for Everton is the return to fitness of Yerry Mina. The Colombian is in line to make his debut for Everton ever since making a big-money move from Barcelona last summer. On the other hand, Roy Hodgson will be sweating over the fitness of his star man Wilfried Zaha. The England attacker can start the match given he passes the fitness test on time.

Where and how to catch the live stream of Everton vs Crystal Palace match?

The live stream of the match will be available on Hotstar.com and if you want to watch the game on the go, then you can access it on Hotstar app.

When and what time is the Premier League match between Everton vs Crystal Palace?

The match will be played at Goodison Park and it will commence on Sunday from 08:30 pm India time.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of Premier League 2018-19 match? Which TV channel will have the match live?

The live TV coverage of Everton vs Crystal Palace will be available on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

What will be the likely lineups in Everton vs Crystal Palace?

Everton XI: Pickford, Kenny, Keane, Zouma, Digne, Davies, Gueye, Walcott, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Richarlison

Crystal Palace XI: Hennessy, Van Aanholt, Sakho, Tomkins, Wan-Bissaka, Koyate, Milivojevic, McArthur, Townsend, Ayew, Zaha

