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Home > Sports News > Everton vs Manchester United Match Prediction: Will Man Utd Register Back-to-Back Wins? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Everton vs Manchester United Match Prediction: Will Man Utd Register Back-to-Back Wins? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Everton vs Manchester United Match Prediction: Manchester United will travel to face Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday (Sep 6), with the Red Devils looking to register back-to-back Premier League victories. David Moyes will come up against his former club, while United will be hoping to build on their impressive 5-2 victory over Ipswich Town. Here are all the details, including predicted playing XIs, match prediction, venue and start time.

Everton vs Manchester United Match Prediction: Will Man Utd Register Back-to-Back Wins? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
Everton vs Manchester United Match Prediction: Will Man Utd Register Back-to-Back Wins? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-09-06 17:40 IST

Everton vs Manchester United Match Prediction: Manchester United will travel to face Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday (Sep 6), with the Red Devils looking to register back-to-back Premier League victories. David Moyes will come up against his former club, while United will be hoping to build on their impressive 5-2 victory over Ipswich Town. Here are all the details, including predicted playing XIs, match prediction, venue and start time.

Everton vs Manchester United Match Details

  • Match: Everton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2026-27
  • Date: Sunday, September 6, 2026
  • Venue: Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, England
  • Kick-off Time: 6:30 PM IST (9:00 AM ET)

Everton vs Manchester United Team News

Everton are unbeaten at the start of the season after beating Crystal Palace 2-0 and securing a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth. David Moyes will be determined to maintain that strong start when he faces Manchester United, the club he managed during the 2013-14 season before being dismissed after just 10 months in charge.

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Manchester United have three points after suffering a 2-0 defeat against Hull City before responding with an emphatic 5-2 victory over Ipswich Town at Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes was the standout performer in that win, scoring three goals and providing another assist.

Everton vs Manchester United Predicted Playing XIs

Everton Predicted XI: Jordan Pickford, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Jake O’Brien, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Dwight McNeil, Jack Grealish, Iliman Ndiaye, Beto.

Manchester United Predicted XI: Andre Onana, Diogo Dalot, Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, Patrick Dorgu, Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte, Amad Diallo, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho, Benjamin Sesko.

Everton vs Manchester United Head-to-Head Record

Manchester United have enjoyed a strong record against Everton in recent Premier League meetings. The Red Devils have won six of their last eight league encounters with the Toffees, including 1-0 victories in each of their last two meetings.

Everton vs Manchester United Match Prediction

Everton have looked solid defensively and Moyes will be keen to make the most of home advantage against his former club. However, Manchester United have traditionally performed well in this fixture and will enter the contest with confidence after their convincing victory over Ipswich Town. Bruno Fernandes’ recent form could prove decisive, and the Red Devils are tipped to narrowly win the contest.

Prediction: Everton 0, Manchester United 1

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Everton vs Manchester United Match Prediction: Will Man Utd Register Back-to-Back Wins? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
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Everton vs Manchester United Match Prediction: Will Man Utd Register Back-to-Back Wins? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

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Everton vs Manchester United Match Prediction: Will Man Utd Register Back-to-Back Wins? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
Everton vs Manchester United Match Prediction: Will Man Utd Register Back-to-Back Wins? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
Everton vs Manchester United Match Prediction: Will Man Utd Register Back-to-Back Wins? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
Everton vs Manchester United Match Prediction: Will Man Utd Register Back-to-Back Wins? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

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