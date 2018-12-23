Everton vs Tottenham live streaming: The Premier League match will be played at Goodison Park on Sunday and it will start from 09:30 pm India time. Everton vs Tottenham game will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD and the live stream will be available on Hotstar.com and Hotstar app.

Everton vs Tottenham live streaming: Tottenham will look to continue their top four charge in Premier League table when they travel to Goodison Park to play a low-lying Everton side. After sustaining a humiliating 4-2 loss to Arsenal, the Spurs have bounced back to form securing three consecutive victories on the trot. However, it will be an exciting clash since the Toffees have lost only once at home this season and will have fresh legs since they last played a competitive match on December 15. On the other hand, Spurs coach Mauricio Pochettino will have to fight mounting fatigue among his players who will be playing their third competitive match in past one week.

Tottenham (39 points) is currently placed at the third spot in the Premier League table and will have the opportunity to close the gap between second-placed Manchester City (44 points). While Everton is ranked at 11th position, however, the Merseyside is just a win away from leapfrogging Wolves, Leicester City, Bournemouth and Warford to secure the seventh spot.

Where and how to watch the online live streaming of Everton vs Tottenham?

The live streaming of the Premier League match can be caught on Hotstar.com and if you want to watch the game on the go, you can access it on Hotstar app.

When and what time is the Everton vs Tottenham?

The highly-anticipated match will be played on December 23, Sunday, and it will start at 09:30 pm India time. The two sides will lock horn at Goodison Park.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of Everton vs Tottenham? Which TV channel will have the match live?

Everton vs Tottenham match will be aired on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

What will be the likely lineups for Everton vs Tottenham?

Everton XI: Pickford; Coleman, Zouma, Keane, Mina, Digne; Walcott, Gomez, Sigurdsson, Bernard; Richarlison

Tottenham XI: Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies; Sissoko, Winks; Son, Alli, Eriksen; Kane

