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Home > Sports News > Everton vs Wolves Match Prediction: Who Will Win Carabao Cup 2026-27 Clash? Check Live Streaming Details

Everton vs Wolves Match Prediction: Who Will Win Carabao Cup 2026-27 Clash? Check Live Streaming Details

Everton vs Wolves face off in the Carabao Cup 2026-27 third round at Hill Dickinson Stadium. Check Everton vs Wolves match prediction, winner prediction, live streaming details, kick-off time, recent form, Carabao Cup fixtures and where to watch in India.

Everton and Wolves will clash in the 3rd round of the Carabao Cup 2026/27. Image Credit: X
Everton and Wolves will clash in the 3rd round of the Carabao Cup 2026/27. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-09-16 20:09 IST

Everton vs Wolves Match Prediction: Everton are going to meet Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup 2026-27 at their ground, the Hill Dickinson Stadium, on Wednesday, September 16, in the third round.

Everton vs Wolves: Match Details

Everton will face off against Wolves on September 16, 2026, at 7:45 PM BST (which would be 12:15 AM IST on September 17) at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool. The match will form part of the third-round Carabao Cup fixtures.

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After winning a second-round game against Preston North End by a comfortable 4-0, Everton made it to this stage. Meanwhile, Wolves also continued their journey after winning a game against Sheffield Wednesday by a margin of 2-0.

Everton vs Wolves Live Streaming Details in India

Indian football fans who wish to watch Everton vs Wolves can do so through FanCode. The English Premier League match is set to kick off at 12:15 AM IST on September 17. Broadcast listings today list FanCode as the sole Indian platform carrying the Carabao Cup game.

For UK viewers, every third round match in the Carabao Cup is being screened live by Sky Sports, including the Everton vs Wolves game, which is also on Sky Sports+

Carabao Cup 2026/27: Everton Recent Form

Everton made a run from September without any defeat in the first fixtures they took part in. In their very first league outing, they crushed Crystal Palace, and followed that up with a very decent performance against Premier League heavyweights in Bournemouth, Manchester United, and Tottenham by keeping three clean-sheet results in succession. In addition, they easily won a 4-0 match against Preston in the Carabao Cup.

Carabao Cup 2026/27: Wolves Recent Form

In the meantime, Wolves regained their winning streak by defeating Sheffield United 1-0 at the latter’s stadium in a Championship match. Recent form has also seen them draw with Birmingham in a 2-2 game, be defeated by West Ham in a match that saw their scorecard read 2-4 and triumph over Stoke City in a game where they played very well and won 4-1.

Everton vs Wolves Match Prediction

Everton come into the game boasting a better recent defensive record and are also at an advantage of playing at home. So far, they have allowed only 3 goals to be scored in their 5 opening competitive matches, while they have also managed to keep a clean sheet 3 times in this stretch.

But Wolves have also put on a show with their attacking skills, but at the same time they have shown weaknesses in the defensive aspect by conceding 4 goals to West Ham & 2 to Birmingham in their recent league appearances.

With Everton unbeaten in their games this season and having already shown their scoring power in the Carabao Cup, they could have the edge in the third-round match.

Everton vs Wolves Winner Prediction: Everton 2-1 Wolves

Also Read: East Bengal vs Al Hussein Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Red And Gold Brigade in AFC Champions League Two?

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Everton vs Wolves Match Prediction: Who Will Win Carabao Cup 2026-27 Clash? Check Live Streaming Details
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Everton vs Wolves Match Prediction: Who Will Win Carabao Cup 2026-27 Clash? Check Live Streaming Details
Everton vs Wolves Match Prediction: Who Will Win Carabao Cup 2026-27 Clash? Check Live Streaming Details
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