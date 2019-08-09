Former India coach Anil Kumble said every profession has conflicts and it depends on the individual how he deals with it. Earlier, former India skipper received a notice of conflict of interest from Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Ethics officer DK Jain.

Anil Kumble told the reporters, every profession has conflicts and it is really important how an individual deal with it. He also added, if people know in what business you are involved in, then there should not be any conflict.

According to the sources, Rahul Dravid, who is currently employed as a head coach in the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and worked as the as vice president of India Cements group, which company owns Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Sings (CSK).

Kumble explained that it is unfortunate that only a few players can contribute to the Indian cricket team.

Sanjay Gupta, who lodged the complaint against Rahul Dravid, also filed a conflict of interest charge against VVS Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar. They both were part of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) and at the same time also working as a mentor in Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise.

