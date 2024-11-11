Ex- Cricketer Sanjay Bangar’s Child Anaya Goes Through Gender Reaffirming Surgery

In a recent and personal social media post, the child of a former India cricketer and coach opened up about their transformative journey, sharing a reel on Instagram that chronicled the 10-month progress toward becoming their true self. The reel, later removed from the platform, revealed details of their experience with hormonal replacement therapy and the eventual decision to adopt the name Anaya. Now residing in Manchester, Anaya posted pictures alongside Indian cricket icons MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, highlighting both a journey of self-discovery and continued dedication to the sport they love.

Pursuing Dreams and Overcoming Challenges

Reflecting on the dual journey of pursuing cricket and personal identity, Anaya’s video caption described the challenges and resilience required to follow this path. “Chasing my dream of playing cricket professionally has been a journey filled with sacrifices, resilience, and unwavering dedication. From early mornings on the field to facing the doubts and judgments of others, every step has demanded strength,” they shared.

In a deeply personal revelation, Anaya described the inner journey of self-discovery and courage, noting that “beyond the game, I had another journey. A path of self-discovery and lot of challenges faced. Embracing my true self meant making hard choices, letting go of the comfort of fitting in, and standing up for who I am, even when it wasn’t easy. Today, I’m proud to be a part of the sport I love at any level or category, not only as an athlete but as my authentic self. The road hasn’t been easy, but finding my true self has been the greatest victory of all.”

Cricket Background and Challenges to Inclusivity in Sport

Anaya’s love for cricket has been a constant, with involvement in local leagues and experience playing for Islam Gymkhana as well as the Hinckley Cricket Club in Leicestershire. However, as of November 2023, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced a new policy restricting transgender athletes from competing in women’s cricket events. According to ICC CEO Geoff Allardice, “Inclusivity is incredibly important to us as a sport, but our priority was to protect the integrity of the international women’s game and the safety of players.”

Anaya expressed disappointment regarding the ICC’s decision in a lengthy Instagram post, sharing their perspective on the importance of inclusivity in sports. Active on social media, Anaya continues to provide updates on life in Manchester, celebrating both the ongoing journey of self-discovery and the pursuit of cricket as a central passion.