Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 11, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Ex- Cricketer Sanjay Bangar’s Child Anaya Goes Through Gender Reaffirming Surgery

In a recent and personal social media post, the child of a former India cricketer and coach opened up about their transformative journey, sharing a reel on Instagram that chronicled the 10-month progress toward becoming their true self.

Ex- Cricketer Sanjay Bangar’s Child Anaya Goes Through Gender Reaffirming Surgery

In a recent and personal social media post, the child of a former India cricketer and coach opened up about their transformative journey, sharing a reel on Instagram that chronicled the 10-month progress toward becoming their true self. The reel, later removed from the platform, revealed details of their experience with hormonal replacement therapy and the eventual decision to adopt the name Anaya. Now residing in Manchester, Anaya posted pictures alongside Indian cricket icons MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, highlighting both a journey of self-discovery and continued dedication to the sport they love.

Pursuing Dreams and Overcoming Challenges

Reflecting on the dual journey of pursuing cricket and personal identity, Anaya’s video caption described the challenges and resilience required to follow this path. “Chasing my dream of playing cricket professionally has been a journey filled with sacrifices, resilience, and unwavering dedication. From early mornings on the field to facing the doubts and judgments of others, every step has demanded strength,” they shared.

In a deeply personal revelation, Anaya described the inner journey of self-discovery and courage, noting that “beyond the game, I had another journey. A path of self-discovery and lot of challenges faced. Embracing my true self meant making hard choices, letting go of the comfort of fitting in, and standing up for who I am, even when it wasn’t easy. Today, I’m proud to be a part of the sport I love at any level or category, not only as an athlete but as my authentic self. The road hasn’t been easy, but finding my true self has been the greatest victory of all.”

Cricket Background and Challenges to Inclusivity in Sport

Anaya’s love for cricket has been a constant, with involvement in local leagues and experience playing for Islam Gymkhana as well as the Hinckley Cricket Club in Leicestershire. However, as of November 2023, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced a new policy restricting transgender athletes from competing in women’s cricket events. According to ICC CEO Geoff Allardice, “Inclusivity is incredibly important to us as a sport, but our priority was to protect the integrity of the international women’s game and the safety of players.”

Anaya expressed disappointment regarding the ICC’s decision in a lengthy Instagram post, sharing their perspective on the importance of inclusivity in sports. Active on social media, Anaya continues to provide updates on life in Manchester, celebrating both the ongoing journey of self-discovery and the pursuit of cricket as a central passion.

Read More : Sanjay Manjrekar Urges BCCI To Keep Gambhir Away From The Media

Filed under

Anaya Gender Transition Sanjay Bangar
Advertisement

Also Read

Credit To New Kids For Performing So Well: U Mumba Skipper Sunil Kumar Showers Praise On Young Guns

Credit To New Kids For Performing So Well: U Mumba Skipper Sunil Kumar Showers Praise...

India And Russia Ink MoU For Collaboration On Pantsir Air Defence Systems

India And Russia Ink MoU For Collaboration On Pantsir Air Defence Systems

Delhi Metro Launches Bike Taxi Service For Its Commuters, Including Dedicated Bike Taxis For Women Travelers

Delhi Metro Launches Bike Taxi Service For Its Commuters, Including Dedicated Bike Taxis For Women...

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal: Close, But Not Quite There

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal: Close, But Not Quite There

TV Actor Amit Tandon Confesses CHEATING On Her Wife In A ‘Struggling Relationship’, Says ‘It Killed Her’

TV Actor Amit Tandon Confesses CHEATING On Her Wife In A ‘Struggling Relationship’, Says ‘It...

Entertainment

TV Actor Amit Tandon Confesses CHEATING On Her Wife In A ‘Struggling Relationship’, Says ‘It Killed Her’

TV Actor Amit Tandon Confesses CHEATING On Her Wife In A ‘Struggling Relationship’, Says ‘It

John Dutton’s Shocking Death Propels “Yellowstone” Forward

John Dutton’s Shocking Death Propels “Yellowstone” Forward

Shaktimaan Returns! Mukesh Khanna Announces Iconic Show’s Comeback For A New Generation

Shaktimaan Returns! Mukesh Khanna Announces Iconic Show’s Comeback For A New Generation

Rita Ora Honors Liam Payne In Heartfelt Tribute At MTV EMAs

Rita Ora Honors Liam Payne In Heartfelt Tribute At MTV EMAs

‘Subservience’ Starring Megan Fox Hits Netflix: First Streaming Release

‘Subservience’ Starring Megan Fox Hits Netflix: First Streaming Release

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Ticketing And Tour Access Changes

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox