Thursday, October 24, 2024
Ex Hockey Team's Captain Rani Rampal Announces Retirement

Former Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal announced her retirement on Thursday, marking the end of a remarkable 16-year career.

Ex Hockey Team’s Captain Rani Rampal Announces Retirement

Former Indian women’s hockey team captain Rani Rampal announced her retirement on Thursday, marking the end of a remarkable 16-year career. At 29, Rani steps away from the sport as one of India’s most celebrated hockey players, having risen from humble beginnings in Haryana, where her father worked as a cart-puller, to lead the nation on the international stage.

During her career, Rani became a symbol of perseverance and determination. She led the Indian women’s hockey team to its best-ever Olympic finish—fourth place at the 2021 Tokyo Games. Reflecting on her journey during a press conference, Rani said, “It’s been an outstanding journey. I never thought I would play for India for so long. I have seen a lot of poverty from childhood, but my focus was always to do something, to represent the country.”

Rani made her international debut at just 14 years old during the 2008 Olympic qualifiers, and her impact on the field was immediate. A prolific forward, she scored 205 goals in 254 matches for India. Her leadership and skill earned her the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award in 2020, along with the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honor, in the same year.

Even though Rani has hung up her boots, her contributions to the sport are far from over. She has already transitioned into a new role as the national coach for India’s sub-junior women players, ensuring that her legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

