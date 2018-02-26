Former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal has rubbished reports of him joining the Premier League holders Chelsea. The former FC Barcelona manger was spotted in London as a mere spectator of the mouth-watering Manchester City-Arsenal clash for the EFL Cup title. Van Gaal has attracted interest from both London clubs as the former Netherlands coach is also heavily linked with Arsenal. The Dutchman is out of work after landing the Red Devils with the FA Cup glory in May 2016.

In aftermath of Antonio Conte’s dreadful Premier League title defence as Chelsea manager, speculations regarding former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal taking over his reigns are doing the round for quite long. Unfortunately for the Chelsea fans seeking a change, speculations about Vaan Gaal joining Chelsea have been dissolved by the Dutchman himself. The former FC Barcelona manger was spotted in London as a mere spectator of the mouth-watering Manchester City-Arsenal clash for the EFL Cup title. With Vaan Gaal presence in London town, speculations regarding him replacing the troubled manager Antonio Conte as Chelsea manager have been flying in on several UK media reports.

Van Gaal has attracted interest from both London clubs as the former Netherlands coach is also heavily linked with Arsenal. The Dutchman is out of work after landing the Red Devils with the FA Cup glory in May 2016. While reports suggest Van Gaal to take over either one of the London giants, the Dutch on the other has rubbished such speculations linking him as the next Chelsea or Arsenal manager. Addressing the rumours Van Gaal said that the media saw me at the airport which led to the inception of what we called as ‘fake news’.

ALSO READ: Liverpool need to stay angry with rest of the world, urges Jurgen Klopp

“They saw me at the airport I suppose and that’s how the ‘fake news’ was born,” Van Gaal was quoted as saying by Dutch outlet Ziggo, reports OneFootball. Van Gaal said termed all the rumours about him as fake news. “I’m used to people who want to take a picture with me – and you need just one picture,” Van Gaal said. “That was sent to the Daily Mirror, and there is news about me going to Chelsea or Arsenal,” he continued. “You can call it ‘fake news’!,” Van Gaal reckoned.

ALSO READ: After Coutinho, Atletico star Griezmann to join forces with Messi, Suarez at Barcelona?

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App