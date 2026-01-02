Ex-Pakistan Coach Says ‘No Thanks’ To Replacing Gautam Gambhir As India Coach

Former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie has given a blunt response on being asked to take over as India’s coach replacing Gautam Gambhir. Gillespie expressed his stance during an interaction with his followers on X.

One of the users posted to Gillespie: “Jason, you need to coach India now because they are losing not just losing but getting white washed at home twice they need you seriously.” To this, Gillespie replied: “No thanks.”







Gillespie had earlier been Pakistan’s head coach in 2024 from April to December.

Gambhir has been under scrutiny for his decisions as the head coach of the Indian team and the results haven’t been great under his tenure especially in Tests. India are presently staring at an early exit from the WTC final race after losing three series and drawing the one against England away from home.

India suffered a whitewash defeat against New Zealand and then lost to Australia during Tour Downunder. The Shubman Gill-side then drew the five-match series against England before winning against West Indies. The side then suffered another cleansweep loss against South Africa at home.

#WATCH | Delhi: Dismissing reports that the BCCI board is considering replacing or appointing a new head coach in the Test format in place of Gautam Gambhir, BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla says, “I want to make it very clear regarding the speculation circulating in the media… pic.twitter.com/PKNQYpilP5 — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2025







As per reports, Gautam Gambhir’s position will be dependent on how the team performs in the T20 World Cup 2026 scheduled to be held in February-March and will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Sanju Samson with Coach Gautam Gambhir and Star Hardik Pandya Sanju the pride of India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/d7EFL8Y7Nm — Chinmay Shah (@chinmayshah28) December 22, 2025







Team India’s next assignment will be against New Zealand where they will be hosting the Kiwis for a three-match ODI series and five T20Is. India have announced the T20 World Cup 2026 squad and the side will be led by Suryakumar Yadav with Axar Patel being named his deputy. Ishan Kishan and Rinku Singh have also been called back while Shubman Gill who was the vice-captain of the side during the South Africa series has not found a place for himself in the side.

Also Read: Captain Shubman Gill To Return? Check Probable Squad