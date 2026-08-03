Ex-Pakistan Pacer Mohammad Amir To Feature In PSL 2027 As Foreign Player? Here’s Why

Ex-Pakistan pace spearhead Mohammad Amir is set to be in a different category when the 2027 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) arrives. Having played as a local cricketer over these years, the left-arm speedster’s status is set to transition as a foreign player for the 2027 edition. What is the reason that Amir will reportedly play as a foreign player in PSL 2027?

Why is Mohammad Amir set to play as a foreign player in Pakistan Super League 2027?

The retired Pakistani cricketer had officially acquired British citizenship and received the United Kingdom passport in May 2026, thereby making him a local player in county cricket. He had obtained the same through his wife Narjis Khan, who happens to be a British citizen, having married her in September 2016 and completing the process of acquiring citizenship ten years later. The 34-year-old had notably joined the Trent Rockets in the ongoing edition of The Hundred as a local player.

As a result, that makes him an overseas recruit in any other T20 league, including PSL despite starting his career playing for Pakistan. The left-arm pacer had notably expressed his desire to feature in the IPL auction next year too. But there is no official confirmation about Amir playing as a foreign cricketer in PSL 2027.

How has Mohammad Amir performed in the Pakistan Super League?

Having played 94 matches in PSL since 2016, Amir has plied trade for the Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators and the Rawalpindiz, which is his latest franchise. In 94 games, the 34-year-old has bagged 98 wickets at 27.09, making him the sixth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament history. As far as the ongoing edition of The Hundred goes, the veteran has bagged five scalps in as many games but has a mediocre average of 26.60. To add up, the Rockets are sitting at the top of the points table with four victories in five matches alongside a relatively healthy net run-rate of 0.760.

Amir ended his international career in December 2020, citing pressure from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) but returned to don the national colours in T20 World Cup 2024. However, the 2009 winners had a forgettable campaign as they suffered an elimination in the group stage itself, headlined by a shocking defeat to USA. Overall, he played 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 62 T20Is for Pakistan from 2009 to 2024.