amit shah bjp Sanjay Manjrekar latest news india-nepal Delcy Rodriguez anti-Hindu attacks Goa vacation
Home > Sports > EXCLUSIVE | 'Been An Aggressive Batter Since Childhood…' USA-Born Aman Rao Perala Reveals He Wasn't Thinking About The Milestone As He Smashes Maiden List A 200

EXCLUSIVE | ‘Been An Aggressive Batter Since Childhood…’ USA-Born Aman Rao Perala Reveals He Wasn’t Thinking About The Milestone As He Smashes Maiden List A 200

Hyderabad's Aman Rao was on song against Bengal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match as the youngster smashed a double ton

Aman Rao scores 200. (Photo Credits: X)
Aman Rao scores 200. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 7, 2026 00:48:10 IST

EXCLUSIVE | ‘Been An Aggressive Batter Since Childhood…’ USA-Born Aman Rao Perala Reveals He Wasn’t Thinking About The Milestone As He Smashes Maiden List A 200

It was the final ball of the innings and Hyderabad’s Aman Rao Perala was batting on 194 against Bengal in a Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture in Rajkot. Known for his ultra-aggressive batting approach, the right-handed batter stayed true to his style and smashed the ball out of the park to register his maiden double hundred in List A cricket.

In an exclusive interaction with NewsX.com, Aman said he was not thinking about the milestone and was focused only on playing his natural game.

“It was the last ball of the innings, so I didn’t think too much about the score or the milestone. I just wanted to hit the ball for a six and finish the innings well,” Aman said, explaining his mindset at that moment.

The 21-year-old added that he never lets the reputation of the opposition affect his approach, even when facing some of the most experienced bowlers in domestic cricket.



“I don’t think about who is bowling from the other end. I only look at the ball and react to it. If you start thinking about the bowler’s name or reputation, it can affect your confidence and your game,” he said.

Aman’s fearless style has helped him make a strong impact in the white-ball formats. He has scored 252 runs in just three List A matches so far, while in T20 cricket he has accumulated 301 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 162.70. His performances earned him a maiden IPL contract, as Rajasthan Royals bought him for INR 30 lakh at the IPL 2026 mini-auction in December.



Talking about his IPL breakthrough, Aman admitted that it came during an emotional phase.

“It was a mixed feeling at that time because our team had just lost the semifinal. But now when I look back, getting picked in the IPL feels unreal. It is a very special moment for me and my family,” he said, adding that the Rajasthan Royals management welcomed him warmly after the auction.



Start Of Cricket And The Process

Born in the United States, Aman moved to India when he was just six months old and began playing cricket at a very young age.

“I was born in the USA, but I came to India when I was only six months old. I started playing cricket when I was six or seven years old by following my brother to practice. I first played for the state when I was 10, and since then I have been representing Hyderabad every year,” he said.

Aman believes that constant practice has played a big role in shaping his aggressive batting style. “I practice a lot every day. I usually face around 200 to 300 balls in the nets so that everything becomes muscle memory. I have been an aggressive batter since childhood, so this style comes naturally to me,” he explained.



He also credited his coach for helping him stay disciplined and focused on the basics. “My coach always helps me work on my stance, head position and basic movements. Everything comes down to repetition. If you keep doing the same things every day, it becomes easier to execute them in matches,” Aman added.

On Playing Red-Ball Cricket



While Aman has found early success in white-ball cricket, he knows that red-ball cricket demands a different approach. “Red-ball cricket needs a lot more patience. I can play that format, but I need to calm myself down and stay mentally strong for long periods. That is something I want to improve in the coming years,” he said.



Learning From Senior Players

Sharing the dressing room with experienced players has also helped Aman grow as a cricketer. “There is a lot to learn from senior and experienced players. They always tell you not to rush and to stay calm in tough situations. That kind of advice really helps when you are under pressure,” he said. 

Hyderabad will next play against Jammu and Kashmir in Rajkot on Friday. 

First published on: Jan 7, 2026 12:48 AM IST
Tags: Aman RaoHyderabad vs BengalVijay Hazare Trophy

EXCLUSIVE | 'Been An Aggressive Batter Since Childhood…' USA-Born Aman Rao Perala Reveals He Wasn't Thinking About The Milestone As He Smashes Maiden List A 200

EXCLUSIVE | ‘Been An Aggressive Batter Since Childhood…’ USA-Born Aman Rao Perala Reveals He Wasn’t Thinking About The Milestone As He Smashes Maiden List A 200
EXCLUSIVE | ‘Been An Aggressive Batter Since Childhood…’ USA-Born Aman Rao Perala Reveals He Wasn’t Thinking About The Milestone As He Smashes Maiden List A 200
EXCLUSIVE | ‘Been An Aggressive Batter Since Childhood…’ USA-Born Aman Rao Perala Reveals He Wasn’t Thinking About The Milestone As He Smashes Maiden List A 200
EXCLUSIVE | ‘Been An Aggressive Batter Since Childhood…’ USA-Born Aman Rao Perala Reveals He Wasn’t Thinking About The Milestone As He Smashes Maiden List A 200

