Indian pacer Mohammed Shami revealed shocking details of his marriage with Hasin Jahan amid growing dispute between him and his wife. In an exclusive interview to India News Shami opened up about the ongoing feud and defended himself saying his wife's allegations on him were all baseless. Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan's first marriage with West Bengal resident Sheikh Saifuddin ended in 2009 after they divorced each other.

Indian cricket Mohammed Shami has come out in open about his ongoing feud with wife Hasin Jahan and revealed that he had no idea at the time of their marriage that it was his wife’s second marriage. Jahan’s latest revelations and allegations on Shami have sent shockwaves across the country leaving the cricketing world divided. The controversy has left Shami excluded from Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI’s) annual contract which has been stalled till the time investigation in the matter is concluded.

Hasin Jahan after accusing Mohammed Shami of physical assault and domestic violence went on to level match-fixing allegations against him. The BCCI on Wednesday asked its Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) to “look into the Shami issue” after his wife’s match-fixing revelations. Jahan had also released a phone call recording in public domain where Shami is allegedly being heard accepting taking money from a Pakistani person named Mohammed Bhai who had sent money to the Indian pacer through a Pakistani lady named ‘Alisba.’ After the recording was put up by media BCCI ordered a probe into the matter.

Reflecting on his time before the marriage, Shami opened up on India News in an exclusive interview with Deepak Chaurasiya and shared his side of the story. On being asked if he was aware of his wife Hasin Jahan’s first marriage, Shami said he had no idea about it and was never told about it directly. The cricketer also added that he was told that the two daughters, Jahan had with her first husband were her sister’s children. Shami said he never was unfair with the two children and gave them all the love in the world as one of his own. “I was not aware that it was her second marriage with me and it was only after we got married that I was told about two of my daughters. My wife first told me that they were her sister’s children, not hers,” said Shami.

Hasin Jahan who hails from Siuri, Birbhum in West Bengal was married to a resident of the same area Sheikh Saifuddin. The couple tied the knot in 2002 and have two daughters who were born in 2003 and 2006 respectively. They got divorced in 2010 as Hasin wanted to continue her further studies while Saifuddin’s orthodox family didn’t support her cause.

The marital feud between Shami and Jahan has taken an ugly turn with the latter continuously attacking her husband. She has also urged the support from female leaders like Mamata Banerjee and stated that her defeat will be a defeat of the female. Shami meanwhile, had continued to maintain that the allegations against him are all baseless and he has no idea why his wife is not ready to talk it out. The cricket also admitted that the bitter feud has resulted in him losing his focus on cricket.

