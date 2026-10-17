EXCLUSIVE: Rajneesh Dadar – From Tennis-Ball Cricket To Gujarat Titans’ Nets, Delhi Pacer Eyes IPL And India Dream

Rajneesh Dadar Exclusive: From playing tennis-ball cricket in Delhi’s local lanes to taking wickets in the Delhi Premier League and training alongside international stars at Gujarat Titans, Rajneesh Dadar’s rise reflects perseverance, hard work and a determination to make it big in cricket. The young right-arm fast bowler has steadily progressed through Delhi’s competitive cricket circuit, using every opportunity to sharpen his skills and move closer to his professional ambitions.

In an exclusive conversation, Dadar reflected on the challenges behind his progress, the sacrifices that have shaped his career and the crucial support he has received from his coach, Shekhar Sharma. He also shared insights into his time as a Gujarat Titans net bowler, the lessons he picked up from international players and the advice he received from some of cricket’s biggest names. As he continues to work towards an IPL opportunity and an India call-up, his immediate focus remains on delivering consistent performances and making the most of the opportunities ahead.

Rajneesh Dadar’s Journey: From Tennis-Ball Cricket To Delhi Cricket

Born on September 9, 2003, Dadar began his cricketing journey playing tennis-ball cricket before working his way towards competitive cricket in Delhi. Despite being part of Delhi’s Under-23 probable squads in the 2023–24 and 2024–25 seasons, opportunities at the state level did not come easily.

His performances in the Delhi Premier League proved to be an important turning point. Representing Central Delhi Kings in the inaugural 2024 season, Dadar claimed 11 wickets in nine matches.

He subsequently joined Purani Dilli 6 for the 2025 edition, where he took 19 wickets in nine matches. He finished third among the tournament’s leading wicket-takers, with his performances helping strengthen his case for opportunities in Delhi cricket.

Shekhar Sharma’s Support: The Coach Who Stood By Him

Dadar credits his coach, Shekhar Sharma, for playing a crucial role in his development. Sharma recognised his potential early, particularly his accuracy, work ethic and willingness to learn.

According to the coach, Dadar initially stood out for his ability to bowl accurately. Over time, he worked on developing greater pace while retaining his control and natural swing. Sharma has also helped him improve his ability to target the stumps, challenge batters with swing and use slower deliveries in white-ball cricket.

For Dadar, that support has extended beyond technical coaching. He highlighted how Sharma helped him continue playing despite financial difficulties, including support with academy training and tournament expenses.

“From tournaments to academy training, he hasn’t charged me anything,” Dadar said, reflecting on his coach’s contribution to his career.

18 Wickets In Four Matches: Dadar’s Progress At The State Level

Dadar’s progress has also been reflected in his performances for Delhi’s age-group teams. He took 18 wickets in four matches during his first state season, according to his interview and published profile. Across the broader campaign, spanning the C.K. Nayudu Trophy and State A Trophy, he finished with 25 wickets in eight games.

His performances have helped him move closer to his goal of establishing himself in Delhi’s senior cricket setup. The young pacer has continued to work on his consistency, pace and ability to take wickets against quality opposition.

Learning From Mohammed Siraj And Prasidh Krishna At Gujarat Titans

Dadar’s exposure to the IPL environment came when he worked as a net bowler with Gujarat Titans during the 2026 season. The experience gave him an opportunity to observe and learn from established international cricketers, including Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.

He spoke positively about the way the franchise treated its net bowlers and the guidance he received from head coach Ashish Nehra. He also acknowledged Vijay Dahiya’s guidance in his cricketing journey.

A brief interaction with Jasprit Bumrah left him with a simple but important message: focus on the basics. Dadar said the experience helped him understand the importance of preparation, discipline and learning from experienced professionals.

Dale Steyn, Virat Kohli And The Dream Of Playing For India

Dadar looks up to former South African fast bowler Dale Steyn as his bowling idol, while Virat Kohli is his favourite batter. The contrasting influences reflect his admiration for aggressive fast bowling and a strong competitive mindset.

For now, his immediate priority is helping his team qualify in the ongoing Red Bull tournament. Having experienced the disappointment of missing qualification in Delhi previously, he wants to make the most of the current opportunity.

The long-term ambitions, however, remain clear: earn an IPL opportunity, establish himself in domestic cricket and eventually represent India.

From tennis-ball cricket to sharing nets with international stars, Dadar’s journey is still developing. His next challenge is to turn those experiences and opportunities into consistent performances on the field.