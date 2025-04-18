Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, April 18, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Explained: How CSK Brought In Dewald Brevis As Injury Replacement For Gurjapneet Singh

Explained: How CSK Brought In Dewald Brevis As Injury Replacement For Gurjapneet Singh

One of the most asked questions was how a capped overseas player like Brevis could be brought in as a replacement for an Indian bowler who hasn’t even played international cricket yet.

Explained: How CSK Brought In Dewald Brevis As Injury Replacement For Gurjapneet Singh

Dewald Brevis


In a surprising mid-season move, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) roped in South African batter Dewald Brevis as an injury replacement for uncapped Indian pacer Gurjapneet Singh during IPL 2025. The decision sparked curiosity among fans and experts alike especially because it involved an overseas batter replacing a domestic bowler. So, why exactly was this swap allowed under IPL rules?

Brevis Replaces Gurjapneet for ₹2.2 Crore

Brevis, who was signed for ₹2.2 crore the same amount CSK had paid for Gurjapneet Singh at the auction joined the squad just days after another major replacement: 17-year-old Mumbai batter Ayush Mhathre stepping in for injured CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad.

As per IPL regulations, a replacement player can only be signed if his base price is equal to or lower than the price of the player being replaced. Since Dewald Brevis had a base price of ₹2 crore at the 2025 mega auction, he was eligible to be signed for ₹2.2 crore satisfying this key rule.

Why an Overseas Player for an Indian?

One of the most asked questions was how a capped overseas player like Brevis could be brought in as a replacement for an Indian bowler who hasn’t even played international cricket yet.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The answer lies in IPL’s player replacement rules. Contrary to popular belief, there is no restriction that an Indian player must be replaced by another Indian, or that an uncapped player must be replaced by another uncapped player. The only criteria are that the replacement player’s base price must not exceed that of the original player, and that the team does not exceed the overseas player limit.

CSK Had Overseas Slots Available

At the 2025 IPL Mega Auction, CSK had signed only six overseas players leaving two foreign slots vacant out of the maximum limit of eight. That meant CSK had the room to bring in another overseas name without breaching the squad composition rules.

As per IPL guidelines, a franchise can have a minimum of 18 and a maximum of 25 players in the squad, including up to 8 overseas players. With the vacancy available and Brevis meeting all other criteria, the move was well within the legal framework of the tournament.

Does the Replacement Have to Be a Bowler?

Another doubt raised was about a batter replacing a bowler. Again, IPL rules do not mandate a like-for-like replacement in terms of player role. Teams are free to bring in a player of any skill set as long as the financial and foreign player rules are followed.

While it may seem unconventional, Chennai Super Kings’ signing of Dewald Brevis as a replacement for Gurjapneet Singh is completely compliant with IPL regulations. With their season on the line, CSK’s bold move to add firepower to their batting line-up shows they’re pulling all stops to revive their campaign within the rulebook.

ALSO READ: Sanju Samson Injury Update: Rajasthan Royals Skipper’s IPL 2025 Future In Doubt, Report Reveals

Filed under

csk Dewald Brevis

newsx

Harshita Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal’s Daughter, Gets Married: Know Who’s The Groom
YSRCP leader Kasu Mahesh

‘Why Is This Happening?’ YSRCP Slams Andhra Govt Over Cow Deaths At Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams...
Senator Chris Van Hollen

Trump Lambasts Maryland Senator Van Hollen Over El Salvador Visit, Calls Him a ‘Grandstander’
newsx

‘Don’t Drag Me Into Politics’: Sourav Ganguly On Invitation To Join SSC Scam Protest
In a surprising mid-seaso

Explained: How CSK Brought In Dewald Brevis As Injury Replacement For Gurjapneet Singh
Italian Prime Minister Gi

Meloni Left ‘Fantastic’ Impression On Everyone: Trump Praises Italian PM After White House Visit
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Harshita Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal’s Daughter, Gets Married: Know Who’s The Groom

Harshita Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal’s Daughter, Gets Married: Know Who’s The Groom

‘Why Is This Happening?’ YSRCP Slams Andhra Govt Over Cow Deaths At Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Goshala

‘Why Is This Happening?’ YSRCP Slams Andhra Govt Over Cow Deaths At Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams...

Trump Lambasts Maryland Senator Van Hollen Over El Salvador Visit, Calls Him a ‘Grandstander’

Trump Lambasts Maryland Senator Van Hollen Over El Salvador Visit, Calls Him a ‘Grandstander’

‘Don’t Drag Me Into Politics’: Sourav Ganguly On Invitation To Join SSC Scam Protest

‘Don’t Drag Me Into Politics’: Sourav Ganguly On Invitation To Join SSC Scam Protest

Meloni Left ‘Fantastic’ Impression On Everyone: Trump Praises Italian PM After White House Visit

Meloni Left ‘Fantastic’ Impression On Everyone: Trump Praises Italian PM After White House Visit

Entertainment

Kesari Chapter 2 Reviews: Akshay Kumar’s Performance Wins Praise, Netizens Call It Award-Worthy – Read Online Reactions

Kesari Chapter 2 Reviews: Akshay Kumar’s Performance Wins Praise, Netizens Call It Award-Worthy – Read

King: Arshad Warsi Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

King: Arshad Warsi Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

Kamal Haasan And Mani Ratnam Reunite For ‘Thug Life’: South Indian Feast Steals The Show At Press Conference

Kamal Haasan And Mani Ratnam Reunite For ‘Thug Life’: South Indian Feast Steals The Show

Bollywood’s Philosophical Journey: How These Films Are Redefining the Meaning of Life

Bollywood’s Philosophical Journey: How These Films Are Redefining the Meaning of Life

What Went Wrong with Sikandar: Salman Khan’s Missed Shot at a Blockbuster

What Went Wrong with Sikandar: Salman Khan’s Missed Shot at a Blockbuster

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave