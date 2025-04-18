Explained: How CSK Brought In Dewald Brevis As Injury Replacement For Gurjapneet Singh

One of the most asked questions was how a capped overseas player like Brevis could be brought in as a replacement for an Indian bowler who hasn’t even played international cricket yet.

In a surprising mid-season move, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) roped in South African batter Dewald Brevis as an injury replacement for uncapped Indian pacer Gurjapneet Singh during IPL 2025. The decision sparked curiosity among fans and experts alike especially because it involved an overseas batter replacing a domestic bowler. So, why exactly was this swap allowed under IPL rules?

Brevis Replaces Gurjapneet for ₹2.2 Crore

Brevis, who was signed for ₹2.2 crore the same amount CSK had paid for Gurjapneet Singh at the auction joined the squad just days after another major replacement: 17-year-old Mumbai batter Ayush Mhathre stepping in for injured CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad.

As per IPL regulations, a replacement player can only be signed if his base price is equal to or lower than the price of the player being replaced. Since Dewald Brevis had a base price of ₹2 crore at the 2025 mega auction, he was eligible to be signed for ₹2.2 crore satisfying this key rule.

Why an Overseas Player for an Indian?

One of the most asked questions was how a capped overseas player like Brevis could be brought in as a replacement for an Indian bowler who hasn’t even played international cricket yet.

The answer lies in IPL’s player replacement rules. Contrary to popular belief, there is no restriction that an Indian player must be replaced by another Indian, or that an uncapped player must be replaced by another uncapped player. The only criteria are that the replacement player’s base price must not exceed that of the original player, and that the team does not exceed the overseas player limit.

CSK Had Overseas Slots Available

At the 2025 IPL Mega Auction, CSK had signed only six overseas players leaving two foreign slots vacant out of the maximum limit of eight. That meant CSK had the room to bring in another overseas name without breaching the squad composition rules.

As per IPL guidelines, a franchise can have a minimum of 18 and a maximum of 25 players in the squad, including up to 8 overseas players. With the vacancy available and Brevis meeting all other criteria, the move was well within the legal framework of the tournament.

Does the Replacement Have to Be a Bowler?

Another doubt raised was about a batter replacing a bowler. Again, IPL rules do not mandate a like-for-like replacement in terms of player role. Teams are free to bring in a player of any skill set as long as the financial and foreign player rules are followed.

While it may seem unconventional, Chennai Super Kings’ signing of Dewald Brevis as a replacement for Gurjapneet Singh is completely compliant with IPL regulations. With their season on the line, CSK’s bold move to add firepower to their batting line-up shows they’re pulling all stops to revive their campaign within the rulebook.

