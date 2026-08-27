Explained: Why Liverpool vs Real Madrid Cannot Be Played at Anfield in Champions League League 2026-27 Phase

Liverpool, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Arsenal are among the 36 teams set to discover their opponents in Thursday’s UEFA Champions League league phase draw for the 2026-27 season. All four clubs are in Pot 1 after being ranked among the competition’s highest-rated sides. However, a new UEFA rule introduced for this season could restrict certain potential fixtures and add another layer of complexity to the draw.

Champions League 2026-27 League Phase Draw: What Has Changed?

The Champions League league phase was introduced in the 2024-25 season, replacing the traditional group-stage format. Each of the 36 participating clubs plays eight matches against eight different opponents, with two teams drawn from each of the four pots. Every club will play four matches at home and four away.

However, UEFA has introduced a new restriction for the 2026-27 campaign. A club cannot be drawn to host a team against which it has already played a home league-phase fixture in each of the previous two seasons. The rule is designed to prevent repeated home match-ups becoming a regular occurrence in the new league-phase format.

The new rule means Liverpool vs Real Madrid can not take place this season as the fixture has taken place in the last two seasons. Therefore, Liverpool vs Real Madrid will not take place due to the new rule. The same applies to Inter Milan vs Arsenal at the San Siro as this fixture has also been played in last two seasons.

This does not rule out the possibility of Real Madrid vs Liverpool at Bernabeu and Arsenal vs Inter Milan at Emirates Stadium.

Why Could The New Rule Affect Liverpool, Real Madrid, Inter Milan And Arsenal?

Liverpool, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Arsenal are all among the highest-ranked clubs in the competition and will be placed in Pot 1. Since each team must face opponents from all four pots, the new home-fixture restriction could remove certain possible combinations from the draw.

The regulation means clubs cannot simply be paired with any eligible opponent based on the usual country and pot restrictions. UEFA’s draw system must also take into account each team’s home meetings from the previous two league-phase campaigns when determining which fixtures are possible.

How Does The Champions League League Phase Draw Work?

The 36 clubs are divided into four pots based on their UEFA five-year club coefficient rankings, with Pot 1 containing the highest-rated teams. The reigning Champions League holders are automatically placed in Pot 1.

Each club will be paired with two opponents from every pot, resulting in eight league-phase fixtures. Four matches will be played at home and four away. Clubs from the same domestic association cannot normally face one another in the league phase, while teams can face a maximum of two clubs from any other individual association.