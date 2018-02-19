New Zealand batsman Colin Munro on Monday broke Yuvraj Singh's 10-year-old T20 record when he scored 57 runs off just 21 balls. In the blistering knock, the New Zealand batsman hit seven sixes and three fours meaning 94.73% runs came in the boundaries getting the better of Yuvraj Singh's record which he had set against England 10 years ago by scoring 58 runs off 16 balls.

Explosive Kiwi opener Colin Munro on Monday broke Indian batsman Yuvraj’s Singh 10-year-old record when he smashed 57 runs off 21 balls in the 6th T20I of the Tri-Nation series against England. In his splendid knock, the New Zealand batsman hit seven sixes and three fours meaning 94.73% runs came in the boundaries getting the better of Yuvraj Singh’s record which he had set against England 10 years ago by scoring 58 runs off 16 balls. This is the same match in which the left-handed batsman had smashed six sixes in an over off Stuart Broad and scored the fastest T20 century.

Despite Munro’s explosive knock, the Black Caps could not get the better of the English team and lost the match by two runs. Earlier, England had set a score of 194/7, chasing which New Zealand could only manage 192/4 in their 20 overs. For the English side, Eoin Morgan scored a thunderous 80 runs off only 46 balls. Despite the loss, the Kiwis have managed to reach the final of the series as they needed to score only 175 runs in the match to make it to the final two.

Later, Munro said that though the side was happy to reach the final, they were disappointed with the loss. “It’s nice to be in the final but the boys are pretty disappointed for not winning the game – every time you put the Fern on, you want to play and win,” he said later. He also gave credit to the English bowlers for bowling well and not giving much room to the batsmen to score runs in the last couple of overs.

