F1 2025: Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc Take Ferrari’s New F1 Car for a Spin | Watch

Ferrari’s much-anticipated 2025 Formula One car made its on-track debut on Wednesday, with both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton taking turns behind the wheel. The car, named the SF-25, is an updated version of last year’s model. The test took place at Ferrari’s Fiorano test track, where excited fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the action.

Leclerc was the first to drive the new car, completing initial laps before handing it over to Hamilton, who recently joined Ferrari after leaving Mercedes. The track session followed the car’s grand unveiling in London on Tuesday, where Ferrari showcased its new livery alongside other teams in the competition.

Leclerc Thrilled by Fan Support

Following the first run, Leclerc expressed his excitement about the passionate Ferrari supporters who came to witness the moment.

“We drove the car today and I can see the craziness around the track and that’s amazing to see,” Leclerc told reporters.

Ferrari fans are eagerly hoping that the SF-25 can finally bring a championship title to the team. The Italian racing giant has not won a title since 2008, when it secured the Constructors’ Championship. Last season, Ferrari finished as runners-up to McLaren, but with Hamilton’s addition to the team, expectations are even higher for 2025.

Hamilton Embracing the Ferrari Challenge

For Hamilton, this first drive with Ferrari marked the beginning of an exciting new chapter in his legendary career. The seven-time world champion, now 40 years old, shared his emotions about joining the team.

Stepping into a new era 👊 Lewis Hamilton takes his first lap in a Ferrari! pic.twitter.com/LCOws2haSn — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) January 22, 2025

“Today is a huge day for me,” he said in a video released to mark the launch of the SF-25. “I knew that I needed something new, I knew I needed this new challenge. I think when I got here, I realized just how much I needed it and how great it felt. And we’re literally walking around with a smile, such a big smile on my face every day I come to work. It’s very revitalizing.”

Hamilton’s move to Ferrari has been closely followed by fans and experts alike. The British driver has quickly adapted to his new surroundings in Maranello, Italy, the home of Ferrari’s racing team. Since joining, he has been actively engaging with the Ferrari staff and showing his commitment to the team.

Hamilton Immersing Himself in Ferrari Culture

Since arriving at Ferrari last month, Hamilton has made an effort to connect with every department. He personally shook hands with around 1,500 employees on his first day, demonstrating his signature firm handshake and a willingness to integrate into the team.

In addition to his training, Hamilton has relocated his mobile home next to the historic house of Ferrari’s founder, Enzo Ferrari, at Fiorano. He has started each morning with a run around the track before heading to the factory for meetings and simulator work. His dedication to improving the car and working with engineers has been evident.

“We’ve been here until 10 p.m. at night and it’s like no one wants to go home,” he said. “Everyone’s just so dedicated, and we have such a steep learning curve to come across together. I anticipated that was going to be tough, and it very much is, but we’re working towards something really exciting.”

Hamilton has also reunited with his longtime trainer and physio, Angela Cullen, who has been an essential part of his fitness and performance team. Additionally, he has adjusted to Ferrari’s Italian lifestyle by adopting a vegan diet with meals prepared by the team’s chef and is making an effort to learn Italian.

Ferrari’s Leadership Confident in the Team

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has high hopes for the upcoming season and is confident that Hamilton and Leclerc will work well together. So far, the two drivers have displayed a positive and professional relationship, which Vasseur believes is crucial for the team’s success.

“At this part of the season, all the teams are world champions, all the teammates are in their honeymoon, and so on and so on,” Vasseur joked.

However, he emphasized the importance of maintaining strong teamwork throughout the season. “We are starting in very good shape now. The most important thing is to keep this relationship, to continue to work as a team, and to push as a team. But I’m quite confident.”

Looking Ahead to the 2025 Season

With pre-season testing set to begin in Bahrain next week and the first race scheduled in Australia on March 16, Ferrari fans are eager to see how their new driver lineup and updated car will perform on the track. The excitement surrounding Hamilton’s arrival and the strong start to testing suggest that Ferrari could be a serious contender for the 2025 championship.

Both drivers will continue refining the SF-25’s performance in testing, but for now, the energy within the Ferrari camp is high, and the dream of bringing a title back to Maranello seems more possible than ever.