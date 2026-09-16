F1 2027 Calendar: Full Formula 1 Schedule, March 14 Season Opener, 24 Races, Venues And 10 Sprint Weekends

Formula 1 2027: Formula 1 has officially announced its 2027 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar. Fans worldwide will see an action-packed calendar with 24 races. The new Championship will span 10 months, with races scheduled across 5 continents and 22 countries.

The new F1 season will start with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 14 and be followed by the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix the week after. Pre-season testing is already set to be carried out at the Bahrain International Circuit between the 24th and 27th of February.

When Does the F1 2027 Season Start?

The first Formula 1 race of the 2027 season will be the Bahrain Grand Prix, which will take place on March 14 at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir after three days of practice on March 12-14.

Two opening races will consist of the Middle Eastern double-header; the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will then be held in Jeddah from March 19-21. After that, the championship will continue racing in Australia, Japan, and China before finally arriving in North America for the Miami Grand Prix.

Formula 1 2027 Schedule

Bahrain Grand Prix – March 12-14 – Bahrain International Circuit Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – March 19-21 – Jeddah Corniche Circuit Australian Grand Prix – April 2-4 – Albert Park Japanese Grand Prix – April 9-11 – Suzuka Circuit Chinese Grand Prix – April 16-18 – Shanghai International Circuit Miami Grand Prix – April 30-May 2 – Miami International Autodrome Canadian Grand Prix – May 21-23 – Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve Monaco Grand Prix – June 4-6 – Circuit de Monaco Portuguese Grand Prix – June 18-20 – Autódromo Internacional do Algarve British Grand Prix – July 2-4 – Silverstone Circuit Austrian Grand Prix – July 9-11 – Red Bull Ring Belgian Grand Prix – July 23-25 – Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps Hungarian Grand Prix – July 30-August 1 – Hungaroring Italian Grand Prix – September 3-5 – Monza Spanish Grand Prix – September 10-12 – Madring Circuit Azerbaijan Grand Prix – September 24-26 – Baku City Circuit Turkish Grand Prix – October 1-3 – Istanbul Park Singapore Grand Prix – October 8-10 – Marina Bay Street Circuit United States Grand Prix – October 22-24 – Circuit of the Americas Mexico City Grand Prix – October 29-31 – Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez São Paulo Grand Prix – November 5-7 – Interlagos Las Vegas Grand Prix – November 18-20 – Las Vegas Strip Circuit Qatar Grand Prix – December 3-5 – Lusail International Circuit Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – December 10-12 – Yas Marina Circuit

Portugal and Türkiye Return to the F1 Calendar

Besides that, Formula 1 will stage the Turkish Grand Prix again at the same venue, the Istanbul Park, in 2027. The last Turkish Grand Prix was held in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

This year’s edition though marked Lewis Hamilton’s seventh Drivers’ Championship victory, which occurred at the same location where he clinched that year’s world title after racing a brilliant win at the 2020 Turkish Grand Prix.

Formula 1 2027 Sprint Races

An important change in the planning for Formula 1 races in 2027 is the increased number of races using the sprint format. There will be a total of 10 sprint weekends during the season, whereas in 2026 it will be six. Bahrain Australia Japan, Monaco and Abu Dhabi are the host countries who will have their Formula 1 Sprint events for the first time. Plus Canada Great Britain Italy Brazil and Qatar will also have Sprint races in their national tracks.

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