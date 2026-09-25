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Home > Sports News > F1 Azerbaijan GP 2026 Qualifying Results: George Russell Takes Pole as Kimi Antonelli Crashes Out to Take 16th Place

F1 Azerbaijan GP 2026 Qualifying Results: George Russell Takes Pole as Kimi Antonelli Crashes Out to Take 16th Place

George Russell claimed pole position for the F1 Azerbaijan GP 2026 after Kimi Antonelli crashed in qualifying. Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri followed, while Isack Hadjar impressed in fourth. Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Lando Norris completed the top eight.

George Russell grabbed pole position after the Azerbaijan GP 2026 Qualifying. Image Credit: X/@GeorgeRussell63
George Russell grabbed pole position after the Azerbaijan GP 2026 Qualifying. Image Credit: X/@GeorgeRussell63

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-09-25 20:01 IST

F1 Azerbaijan GP 2026 Qualifying: A collision for Mercedes championship-leading teammate Kimi Antonelli gave British driver George Russell a much-needed boost to his dwindling title aspirations as he blasted to a commanding pole position in Friday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying.

The 28-year-old clocked a one-minute, 42.526-second lap around the 6km Baku street track, bettering his own previous benchmark by half a second, to go 0.837 seconds clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

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Australian Oscar Piastri was third for McLaren.

Kimi Antonelli Suffers Tough Time at Azerbaijan GP Qualifying

Antonelli, who leads Russell by 81 points in the overall standings and came into the weekend gunning for his third successive win and ninth of the season, will start 16th after crashing out in the first phase of qualifying.

The 20-year-old clobbered the barrier at the apex of the first corner and had to park up with a broken suspension.

F1: George Russell Reacts After Pole Position for Azerbaijan GP 2026

“It’s been a while so it definitely feels good,” said Russell after taking his first pole position since the Austrian Grand Prix in June.

“Probably the biggest margin in my whole career. “On a track like this when you can hook it up like that it feels really amazing,” added the Briton, who has looked dialled in all weekend.

Isack Hadjar Marks Return to Action by Taking 4th Place

Isack Hadjar, who was handed a contract extension by Red Bull earlier this week, was an impressive fourth on his return to action. The Frenchman had missed the last three races with a wrist injury.

F1 Azerbaijan GP 2026 Qualifying Results

McLaren’s reigning world champion Lando Norris was fifth ahead of Ferrari’s seven-times champion Lewis Hamilton and Alpine’s Pierre Gasly. Four-times champion Max Verstappen, who looked to be in the fight for pole, was eighth.

Carlos Sainz made it through to the final phase of qualifying in his updated Williams, with Alpine’s Franco Colapinto rounding out the top 10.

(With Agency Inputs)

Also Read: Jannik Sinner Injury Update: World No. 1 Withdraws From China Open 2026, Apologises to Chinese Fans | WATCH VIDEO

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F1 Azerbaijan GP 2026 Qualifying Results: George Russell Takes Pole as Kimi Antonelli Crashes Out to Take 16th Place
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F1 Azerbaijan GP 2026 Qualifying Results: George Russell Takes Pole as Kimi Antonelli Crashes Out to Take 16th Place

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F1 Azerbaijan GP 2026 Qualifying Results: George Russell Takes Pole as Kimi Antonelli Crashes Out to Take 16th Place
F1 Azerbaijan GP 2026 Qualifying Results: George Russell Takes Pole as Kimi Antonelli Crashes Out to Take 16th Place
F1 Azerbaijan GP 2026 Qualifying Results: George Russell Takes Pole as Kimi Antonelli Crashes Out to Take 16th Place
F1 Azerbaijan GP 2026 Qualifying Results: George Russell Takes Pole as Kimi Antonelli Crashes Out to Take 16th Place
F1 Azerbaijan GP 2026 Qualifying Results: George Russell Takes Pole as Kimi Antonelli Crashes Out to Take 16th Place

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