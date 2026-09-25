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Home > Sports News > F1 Azerbaijan GP Qualifying Live Streaming: Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton in Action — When And Where to Watch in India?

F1 Azerbaijan GP Qualifying Live Streaming: Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton in Action — When And Where to Watch in India?

F1 Azerbaijan GP Qualifying Live Streaming details for India are here. Watch Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Kimi Antonelli battle for pole position at the Baku City Circuit. Check Azerbaijan GP qualifying time, schedule, live streaming, FP3 results and viewing information.

Max Verstappen set the fastest lap in Free Practice 3 ahead of Azerbaijan Qualifying. Image Credit: Instagram/Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen set the fastest lap in Free Practice 3 ahead of Azerbaijan Qualifying. Image Credit: Instagram/Max Verstappen

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-09-25 16:32 IST

F1 Azerbaijan GP Live Streaming Details: The 2026 F1 season is about to get even more chaotic as the championship returns to the street circuit in Baku for some of the most chaotic qualifying sessions of the year to date. All eyes will be on Max Verstappen once again as he fights back for pole ahead of Lewis Hamilton, who’s recent form has been on the rise.

Due to Azerbaijan’s Remembrance Day, this season the Azerbaijan Grand Prix has had a different format: qualifying was scheduled for Friday while the race was scheduled for Saturday. The Baku City Circuit is one of the most dramatic through qualifying since having close walls and few corners as well as one of the longest straights on the schedule.

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When Is F1 Azerbaijan GP 2026 Qualifying?

The qualifying session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 will take place on Friday, September 25.

Qualifying Start Time (India): 5:30 PM IST

F1 Azerbaijan GP FP3 Results: Max Verstappen Finishes Free Practice as Quickest

Max Verstappen showed the best form ahead of qualifying in the third Free Practice. The Dutch racer was the quickest on the Baku track, recording a time of 1:43.922 for a lap. Right in the final moments, the Dutch racer snatched the top position from George Russell. 

Where To Watch F1 Azerbaijan GP Qualifying Live In India?

For Indian fans, the Azerbaijan GP qualifying is available to watch live on FanCode together with the Le Paul F1 weekend from Baku, who are exclusively streaming the entire event. Live timing and live race data is also available through various official F1 sources.

F1 Azerbaijan GP 2026 Schedule (IST)

  • Qualifying – September 25, 5:30 PM IST

  • Azerbaijan Grand Prix – September 26, 4:30 PM IST

Baku Awaits Top F1 Drivers

Baku has traditionally been the hardest circuit to get right for the drivers. The city circuit punishes any mistake, and one error can scupper an entire qualifying lap. Weather may present further obstacles, with reports suggesting high winds circling the circuit on Friday for running.

Championship leader Kimi Antonelli heads to Azerbaijan with a comfortable lead in the standings, but old hands such as Verstappen, Hamilton, and George Russell will be eager to get a good grid position. Verstappen has a good record at Baku in recent times, as does reigning world champion Hamilton.

Also Read: Laver Cup 2026: Schedule, Teams, Format, Prize Money, History And How Team Europe vs Team World Works

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F1 Azerbaijan GP Qualifying Live Streaming: Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton in Action — When And Where to Watch in India?
Tags: Azerbaijan GP 2026f1lewis hamiltonMax Verstappen

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F1 Azerbaijan GP Qualifying Live Streaming: Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton in Action — When And Where to Watch in India?

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F1 Azerbaijan GP Qualifying Live Streaming: Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton in Action — When And Where to Watch in India?
F1 Azerbaijan GP Qualifying Live Streaming: Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton in Action — When And Where to Watch in India?
F1 Azerbaijan GP Qualifying Live Streaming: Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton in Action — When And Where to Watch in India?
F1 Azerbaijan GP Qualifying Live Streaming: Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton in Action — When And Where to Watch in India?
F1 Azerbaijan GP Qualifying Live Streaming: Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton in Action — When And Where to Watch in India?

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