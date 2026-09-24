F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026: Practice, Qualifying And Race Timings in India, Live Streaming Details, Full Schedule

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026: South Africa have come into this series after winning the 3-game ODI series against Namibia 3-0, and Australia have come in on the back of 3 wins in the 3 games Zimababwe ODI series. This series is part of Australia’s multi-format tour of South Africa to be concluded with the three tests.

South Africa have also suffered from pace-bowling casualties, with Kwena Maphaka joining the previously injured Kagiso Rabada, Ottneil Baartman and Lungi Ngidi in pulling out. Nqobani Mokoena has been named as Ngidi’s replacement.

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Schedule and Timings in India

Thursday, September 24

Free Practice 1 – 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Free Practice 2 – 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM

Friday, September 25

Free Practice 3 – 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Qualifying – 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM

Saturday, September 26

Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Race) – 4:30 PM IST

Why Is The Azerbaijan Grand Prix Taking Place On Saturday?

Due to the disturbance of Azerbaijan Remembrance Day on 27 September, Formula 1 has rescheduled the afternoon program for the whole weekend. Keeping the long tradition of the race date, it will now be held on Saturday instead of Sunday. Starting on Thursday, the cars will have practice runs on Thursday and Friday, respectively, and qualifying will take place on Friday.

Where To Watch F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Live in India?

For Indian followers, the entire Azerbaijan GP weekend will be accessible live through FanCode. The platform has acquired the official media rights for Formula 1 in India up to 2026 (19). Channel. Users can watch all the proceedings of the race, including testing and qualifying, on the FanCode application and web portal.

In the meantime, F1 TV Pro is still available in supported regions globally, providing full race-weekend coverage.

As the fight for the title enters a key stage, the attention will surely be on the streets of Baku, where the drivers are about to face one of the most demanding and unpredictable races of the championship.

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