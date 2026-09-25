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Home > Sports News > F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Qualifying 2026: Why is it on Friday? Check India, UK, US And Australia Timings, Live Streaming And TV Channel

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Qualifying 2026: Why is it on Friday? Check India, UK, US And Australia Timings, Live Streaming And TV Channel

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Qualifying 2026: The battle for pole position will take centre stage at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday (September 25), with Formula 1’s qualifying session taking place a day earlier than usual. Here are all the details, including the qualifying date, timings, schedule, live streaming and TV info. for viewers in India, the UK, the US and Australia.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Last updated: Fri 2026-09-25 13:18 IST

Formula One, Azerbaijan Grand Prix Qualifying: The battle for pole position will take centre stage at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday (Sep 25), with Formula 1’s qualifying session taking place a day earlier than usual. The entire race weekend at the Baku City Circuit has been moved forward to avoid a clash with Azerbaijan Remembrance Day on Sunday, September 27. Here are all the details, including qualifying timings, schedule and live streaming and TV information for viewers in the UK, US, India and Australia.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Qualifying 2026 Date and Time

  • Date: Friday, September 25, 2026
  • Venue: Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
  • Qualifying Start Time: 1:00 PM UK Time
  • Qualifying Start Time in India: 5:30 PM IST
  • Qualifying Start Time in Baku: 4:00 PM AZT

What Time Does Azerbaijan GP Qualifying Start in UK, US, India and Australia?

  • United Kingdom: 1:00 PM BST — Friday
  • US Eastern Time: 8:00 AM ET — Friday
  • US Central Time: 7:00 AM CT — Friday
  • US Mountain Time: 6:00 AM MT — Friday
  • US Pacific Time: 5:00 AM PT — Friday
  • India: 5:30 PM IST — Friday
  • Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane: 10:00 PM AEST — Friday
  • Adelaide: 9:30 PM ACST — Friday
  • Perth: 8:00 PM AWST — Friday
  • New Zealand: 12:00 AM NZST — Saturday
  • South Africa: 2:00 PM SAST — Friday
  • Malaysia and Singapore: 8:00 PM — Friday
  • Baku: 4:00 PM AZT — Friday

Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Qualifying Schedule

  • Free Practice 3: 9:30 AM UK Time / 2:00 PM IST — Friday
  • Qualifying: 1:00 PM UK Time / 5:30 PM IST — Friday
  • Race: Saturday, September 26

The qualifying session is scheduled to last one hour and will determine the starting grid for Saturday’s 51-lap Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Red-flag interruptions can extend the overall session duration, while the narrow castle section and limited run-off areas at the Baku City Circuit can contribute to stoppages.

You Might Be Interested In

Why Is Azerbaijan GP Qualifying on Friday?

The 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend has been moved forward by one day because Sunday, September 27 is Azerbaijan’s Remembrance Day. As a result, practice began on Thursday, with FP3 and qualifying taking place on Friday before Saturday’s race.

Azerbaijan GP 2026 Qualifying: Drivers to Watch

Mercedes head into the crucial qualifying session after showing strong form on the Baku circuit. Kimi Antonelli leads the 2026 title race by 81 points, with Mercedes team-mate George Russell his nearest challenger. Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton is 101 points behind Antonelli in the championship standings.

Where to Watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix Qualifying on TV and Live Streaming?

Fans should check their respective Formula 1 broadcast partners and official streaming platforms in the UK, US, India and Australia for live coverage of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying session. The qualifying session begins at 1:00 PM BST in the UK, 8:00 AM ET in the US, 5:30 PM IST in India and 10:00 PM AEST in eastern Australia.

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F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Qualifying 2026: Why is it on Friday? Check India, UK, US And Australia Timings, Live Streaming And TV Channel
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F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Qualifying 2026: Why is it on Friday? Check India, UK, US And Australia Timings, Live Streaming And TV Channel
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Qualifying 2026: Why is it on Friday? Check India, UK, US And Australia Timings, Live Streaming And TV Channel
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Qualifying 2026: Why is it on Friday? Check India, UK, US And Australia Timings, Live Streaming And TV Channel
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Qualifying 2026: Why is it on Friday? Check India, UK, US And Australia Timings, Live Streaming And TV Channel
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