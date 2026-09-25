F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Qualifying 2026: Why is it on Friday? Check India, UK, US And Australia Timings, Live Streaming And TV Channel

Formula One, Azerbaijan Grand Prix Qualifying: The battle for pole position will take centre stage at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday (Sep 25), with Formula 1’s qualifying session taking place a day earlier than usual. The entire race weekend at the Baku City Circuit has been moved forward to avoid a clash with Azerbaijan Remembrance Day on Sunday, September 27. Here are all the details, including qualifying timings, schedule and live streaming and TV information for viewers in the UK, US, India and Australia.
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Qualifying 2026 Date and Time
- Date: Friday, September 25, 2026
- Venue: Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
- Qualifying Start Time: 1:00 PM UK Time
- Qualifying Start Time in India: 5:30 PM IST
- Qualifying Start Time in Baku: 4:00 PM AZT
What Time Does Azerbaijan GP Qualifying Start in UK, US, India and Australia?
- United Kingdom: 1:00 PM BST — Friday
- US Eastern Time: 8:00 AM ET — Friday
- US Central Time: 7:00 AM CT — Friday
- US Mountain Time: 6:00 AM MT — Friday
- US Pacific Time: 5:00 AM PT — Friday
- India: 5:30 PM IST — Friday
- Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane: 10:00 PM AEST — Friday
- Adelaide: 9:30 PM ACST — Friday
- Perth: 8:00 PM AWST — Friday
- New Zealand: 12:00 AM NZST — Saturday
- South Africa: 2:00 PM SAST — Friday
- Malaysia and Singapore: 8:00 PM — Friday
- Baku: 4:00 PM AZT — Friday
Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Qualifying Schedule
- Free Practice 3: 9:30 AM UK Time / 2:00 PM IST — Friday
- Qualifying: 1:00 PM UK Time / 5:30 PM IST — Friday
- Race: Saturday, September 26
The qualifying session is scheduled to last one hour and will determine the starting grid for Saturday’s 51-lap Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Red-flag interruptions can extend the overall session duration, while the narrow castle section and limited run-off areas at the Baku City Circuit can contribute to stoppages.
Why Is Azerbaijan GP Qualifying on Friday?
The 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend has been moved forward by one day because Sunday, September 27 is Azerbaijan’s Remembrance Day. As a result, practice began on Thursday, with FP3 and qualifying taking place on Friday before Saturday’s race.
Azerbaijan GP 2026 Qualifying: Drivers to Watch
Mercedes head into the crucial qualifying session after showing strong form on the Baku circuit. Kimi Antonelli leads the 2026 title race by 81 points, with Mercedes team-mate George Russell his nearest challenger. Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton is 101 points behind Antonelli in the championship standings.
Where to Watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix Qualifying on TV and Live Streaming?
Fans should check their respective Formula 1 broadcast partners and official streaming platforms in the UK, US, India and Australia for live coverage of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying session. The qualifying session begins at 1:00 PM BST in the UK, 8:00 AM ET in the US, 5:30 PM IST in India and 10:00 PM AEST in eastern Australia.
Aditya Pimpale is a sports journalist currently working with News X, with previous experience at WION, India TV and India Today. With a keen interest in cricket, football, Formula 1, tennis and other major sporting disciplines, he brings a versatile perspective to sports journalism. Aditya has extensive on-ground reporting experience, having covered multiple IPL seasons, including the 2025 and 2026 finals from the stadium. He also covered the 2026 T20 World Cup from the ground, including the final in Ahmedabad. His work focuses on breaking news, match reports, analysis, interviews, features, sports trends and engaging digital storytelling.