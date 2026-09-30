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Home > Sports News > F1 Bahrain GP 2026 in Malaysia: Why is Bahrain Grand Prix Being Held at Sepang? Reason, Venue And Full Details

F1 Bahrain GP 2026 in Malaysia: Why is Bahrain Grand Prix Being Held at Sepang? Reason, Venue And Full Details

F1 Bahrain GP 2026 is taking an unusual turn as the race heads to Malaysia instead of its traditional home in Bahrain. With Formula 1 returning to Sepang after a long absence, the venue switch has raised questions about why the race was moved, how the new arrangement works and what awaits drivers at the iconic Malaysian circuit.

Formula 1's Bahrain GP will be held in Malaysia. Image Credit: X/@F1
Formula 1's Bahrain GP will be held in Malaysia. Image Credit: X/@F1

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-09-30 18:31 IST

Formula 1: F1 Bahrain GP 2026 will be hosted at Sepang International Circuit, Malaysia, rather than at the Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir. Although the grounds for the race are unlikely to be announced until 2018, this extraordinary set of circumstances is one of the biggest talking points of the 2016 F1 season as fans prepare to see Formula 1 at Sepang for the first time since 2017.

Why Has the Bahrain Grand Prix Moved to Malaysia?

The change of venue is due to the ongoing conflicted political situation in the Middle East. Formula 1 and the FIA withdrew the Bahrain and the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the start of the season, citing safety concerns and an unstable region. The FIA said that the safety of the drivers, staff members, and the race fans is the number one priority.

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Still, with its calendar for the championship in need of a replacement event and Bahrain hoping that they are able to retain their race, they found a compromise. As such, while retaining the name ‘Bahrain’ for their Grand Prix, the event was shifted to Malaysia’s Sepang circuit for 2026. This is rumored to have been financially supported by Bahrain in order for its race to take place elsewhere.

Why Was Sepang Chosen?

Some reasons why Sepang was an appropriate replacement are: it was an FIA Grade 1 race track and could host Formula 1 races in the same time period, the track itself had a free date, and the race circuit had modern facilities for the F1 Grand Prix.

A further consideration is the track’s appeal to drivers and fans. Sepang held the Malaysian Grand Prix between 1999 and 2017, establishing itself as a circuit for wheel-to-wheel racing driven by the combination of expansive straights, technical corners and capricious tropical weather.

Unique Challenge for Drivers

Having to return to Sepang throws up a new challenge for much of the present grid. Many can draw on no experience at the circuit in a Formula 1 car, while only a select number of the current crop have raced at the track before. The extreme heat, humid conditions and regular showers will probably be significant factors.

As the championship reaches a critical stage, the renegade Bahrain Grand Prix may prove to be the most open of the season. The Grand Prix retains its title, but not its venue, with Formula 1 leaving the desert for arguably its most legendary venue in the ill go to Sepang after an absence of almost a decade.

Also Read: ‘$200,000, Home & Car’: Vidit Gujrathi’s Chess Olympiad 2026 Post Goes Viral, Did Grandmaster Take a Dig at Government of India?

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F1 Bahrain GP 2026 in Malaysia: Why is Bahrain Grand Prix Being Held at Sepang? Reason, Venue And Full Details
Tags: Bahrain GP 2026f1formula 1

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F1 Bahrain GP 2026 in Malaysia: Why is Bahrain Grand Prix Being Held at Sepang? Reason, Venue And Full Details

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F1 Bahrain GP 2026 in Malaysia: Why is Bahrain Grand Prix Being Held at Sepang? Reason, Venue And Full Details
F1 Bahrain GP 2026 in Malaysia: Why is Bahrain Grand Prix Being Held at Sepang? Reason, Venue And Full Details
F1 Bahrain GP 2026 in Malaysia: Why is Bahrain Grand Prix Being Held at Sepang? Reason, Venue And Full Details
F1 Bahrain GP 2026 in Malaysia: Why is Bahrain Grand Prix Being Held at Sepang? Reason, Venue And Full Details
F1 Bahrain GP 2026 in Malaysia: Why is Bahrain Grand Prix Being Held at Sepang? Reason, Venue And Full Details

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