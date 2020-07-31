Sergio Perez, a Mexican Formula One driver, has just tested positive for Covid-19, and will therefore miss the British Grand Prix. He once tested as inconclusive, and in a a later test, was found to be positive.

Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez has tested positive for coronavirus, and as a result, he will miss the British Grand Prix.

The Racing Point driver was absent from the circuit on Thursday after self-isolating following what his team called an “inconclusive” test. Perez then re-tested later in the day and it returned positive. Formula 1 is following a strict testing regime as part of the safety protocols put in place when racing resumed earlier this month, and this is the first time a driver has tested positive.

“Perez has entered self-quarantine in accordance with the instructions of the relevant public health authorities, and will continue to follow the procedure mandated by those authorities,” Formula 1 and the FIA said in a statement.

Also Read: Danish Kaneria slams PCB on Umar Akmal ban reduction

Also Read: Hardik Pandya, Natasha Stankovic blessed with baby boy

“With the assistance of the local organiser of the British Grand Prix, local health authorities and the FIA COVID-19 delegate, a full track and trace initiative has been undertaken and all close contacts have been quarantined,” the statement added.

Also Read: IPL 2020 Final likely to be postponed