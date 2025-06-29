Live Tv
Home > Sports > F1 Driver Standings 2025: Who Is Lando Norris? British Racing Star Wins Austrian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen Out After Crash

F1 Driver Standings 2025: Who Is Lando Norris? British Racing Star Wins Austrian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen Out After Crash

Lando Norris clinched victory at the Austrian Grand Prix after a thrilling battle with teammate Oscar Piastri. With Verstappen out early, Norris defended hard to secure his third win of 2025 and first since Monaco, holding off Piastri’s late charge despite tire strategy drama.

Lando Norris is back on top after a tense battle at the Austrian Grand Prix, finally beating his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri to the flag. Verstappen? Out, right at the start, thanks to some first-lap chaos—so much for that showdown.

Norris started from pole and, for about a second, looked comfortable. Then Piastri turned up the heat, throwing everything at him. At one point, he even slipped past, but that didn’t last. Norris snatched the lead right back, no messing around.

Things nearly went sideways when Piastri locked up going into Turn 4—almost rear-ended Norris. The Aussie decided to stretch his first stint, probably hoping fresher tires would give him the edge later on.

Piastri did put up some impressive lap times in the second half, closing in here and there, but Norris managed to keep him at arm’s length. Third win this year for Norris, and his first since Monaco. Not a bad day at the office, honestly. 

Tags: autrian grand prixf1 newslando norrislatest sports news
