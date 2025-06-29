F1 Driver Standings 2025: Who Is Lando Norris? British Racing Star Wins Austrian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen Out After Crash

Lando Norris is back on top after a tense battle at the Austrian Grand Prix, finally beating his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri to the flag. Verstappen? Out, right at the start, thanks to some first-lap chaos—so much for that showdown.

Norris started from pole and, for about a second, looked comfortable. Then Piastri turned up the heat, throwing everything at him. At one point, he even slipped past, but that didn’t last. Norris snatched the lead right back, no messing around.

Things nearly went sideways when Piastri locked up going into Turn 4—almost rear-ended Norris. The Aussie decided to stretch his first stint, probably hoping fresher tires would give him the edge later on.

Piastri did put up some impressive lap times in the second half, closing in here and there, but Norris managed to keep him at arm’s length. Third win this year for Norris, and his first since Monaco. Not a bad day at the office, honestly.