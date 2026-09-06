F1 Italian Grand Prix 2026: Pierre Gasly on Pole, Max Verstappen P5, Kimi Antonelli at Back | Full Starting Grid, Live Streaming Details

The Italian Grand Prix arrives at Monza with the championship finely poised and the iconic “Temple of Speed” ready to deliver another high-speed spectacle. The 5.793-kilometre circuit rewards low-downforce efficiency, powerful braking and strong traction, with 53 laps and plenty of overtaking opportunities.

The biggest storyline is championship leader Kimi Antonelli. The home favourite leads George Russell by 59 points but faces a huge challenge: after an engine change, the Mercedes driver will start from the back of the grid. That penalty could give Russell a golden opportunity to reduce the deficit, while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton start near the front and will have the passionate Tifosi behind them.

Up front, however, the biggest surprise is Pierre Gasly. The Alpine driver stunned the paddock by taking his first Formula 1 pole position, edging Russell by just 0.060 seconds. Charles Leclerc will start third, with Hamilton fourth and Max Verstappen fifth. Oscar Piastri, initially third, drops three places following a grid penalty, while Lando Norris starts ninth after a difficult qualifying session.

McLaren arrive in strong form after Norris secured back-to-back victories, but Monza’s long straights could produce a fascinating battle between McLaren, Mercedes, Ferrari and Alpine. With Gasly chasing an unlikely victory, Antonelli fighting through the field and Ferrari seeking glory on home soil, the Italian Grand Prix promises speed, strategy and plenty of drama.

Below is the full official grid for Italian Grand Prix 2026

Pos. Driver Team 1 Pierre Gasly Alpine 2 George Russell Mercedes 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 4 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 5 Max Verstappen Red Bull 6 Oscar Piastri McLaren 7 Franco Colapinto Alpine 8 Lando Norris McLaren 9 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 10 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 11 Oliver Bearman Haas 12 Nico Hülkenberg Audi 13 Carlos Sainz Williams 14 Esteban Ocon Haas 15 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls 16 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 17 Sergio Pérez Cadillac 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 19 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 20 Alexander Albon Williams 21 Fernando Alonso* Aston Martin 22 Liam Lawson* Red Bull

When and Where to watch Italian Grand Prix 2026 in India?

The race takes place at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza in Italy on September 6, Sunday. The local start time is 15:00 PM and that translates to 6:30 PM in India. Fans in India can watch it live on the FanCode App and website.