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Home > Sports News > F1 Latest: Kimi Antonelli Wins Spanish Grand Prix 2026, Becomes First F1 Winner at Madring as Max Verstappen, Lando Norris Complete Podium

F1 Latest: Kimi Antonelli Wins Spanish Grand Prix 2026, Becomes First F1 Winner at Madring as Max Verstappen, Lando Norris Complete Podium

Italian Formula 1 driver Kimi Antonelli extended his dominance as he has won another Grand Prix edition after emerging triumphant in the Italian Grand Prix. On September 13, Sunday, Antonelli won the Spanish ​Grand Prix held at ​Madrid's new circuit to add another accolade under his belt.

F1 Latest: Kimi Antonelli Wins Spanish Grand Prix 2026, Becomes First F1 Winner at Madring as Max Verstappen, Lando Norris Complete Podium. (Image Credits: Formula 1 X)
F1 Latest: Kimi Antonelli Wins Spanish Grand Prix 2026, Becomes First F1 Winner at Madring as Max Verstappen, Lando Norris Complete Podium. (Image Credits: Formula 1 X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-09-13 21:00 IST

Spanish Grand Prix: Italian Formula 1 driver Kimi Antonelli extended his dominance as he has won another Grand Prix edition after emerging triumphant in the Italian Grand Prix. On September 13, Sunday, Antonelli won the Spanish ​Grand Prix held at ​Madrid’s new circuit to add another accolade under his belt.

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“I think Lando today deserved the win but overall, we take it” – Kimi Antonelli

The 20-year-old Italian’s ⁠Madring victory, his eighth win ​of the season, stretched ​his championship lead to 81 points after 14 rounds. Antonelli benefited from a ​well-timed virtual safety car ​and calamitous McLaren pitstop on lap ‌16 ⁠of 57 that cost pole-sitter and early leader Lando Norris a likely win on ​a ​track ⁠where overtaking proved almost impossible.
“I think today it’s good ⁠to win but it doesn’t feel as good because I think Lando today deserved the win but overall, we take it,” ​said Antonelli.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen ​was second with ​Norris ⁠third. Antonelli now has 292 points to closest rival and ⁠teammate ​George Russell, ​who finished fifth, on 211.
“There was nothing I could do… just luck not on our side. I felt like we deserved it today but that’s racing sometimes. I feel like I drove a perfect race today, just luck wasn’t with me,” said Norris.

Spanish Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton forced to retire due to brake problem

Antonelli twice had to give the ​lead back to Norris on the opening lap after going off and gaining advantage in a battle through the opening corners ​but the Briton then settled into a rhythm and began to pull away. Verstappen also gained a place that he had to hand back to ‌Antonelli and ⁠lost and gained position to Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton, who then suffered a brake problem that eventually forced the seven-time world champion to retire.
Norris was more than six seconds clear with everything seemingly under control when Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll triggered the VSC by stopping on track on lap 14.
Antonelli, Verstappen and Russell all came in for a cheap pitstop but Norris was unable to do ​so, having already gone past ​the entry point, and by ⁠the time he came around again the VSC had ended. McLaren called him in anyway on lap 16 for a switch to hard tyres but he was stopped for seven seconds and returned ​to the track in fifth place but effectively fourth with new leader Charles Leclerc, who ended ​up fourth for ⁠Ferrari, yet to stop.
That proved the defining moment, with the remainder of the afternoon effectively a high-speed procession to the chequered flag without major incident — despite fears that there could be multiple crashes and red flags as seen in earlier junior races. Antonelli crossed the line ⁠4.3 seconds ​clear of Verstappen with Norris a further 0.7 behind.
(With inputs from Reuters)
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F1 Latest: Kimi Antonelli Wins Spanish Grand Prix 2026, Becomes First F1 Winner at Madring as Max Verstappen, Lando Norris Complete Podium
Tags: Kimi Antonellilando norrisMax VerstappenSpanish Grand Prix 2026

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F1 Latest: Kimi Antonelli Wins Spanish Grand Prix 2026, Becomes First F1 Winner at Madring as Max Verstappen, Lando Norris Complete Podium
F1 Latest: Kimi Antonelli Wins Spanish Grand Prix 2026, Becomes First F1 Winner at Madring as Max Verstappen, Lando Norris Complete Podium
F1 Latest: Kimi Antonelli Wins Spanish Grand Prix 2026, Becomes First F1 Winner at Madring as Max Verstappen, Lando Norris Complete Podium
F1 Latest: Kimi Antonelli Wins Spanish Grand Prix 2026, Becomes First F1 Winner at Madring as Max Verstappen, Lando Norris Complete Podium
F1 Latest: Kimi Antonelli Wins Spanish Grand Prix 2026, Becomes First F1 Winner at Madring as Max Verstappen, Lando Norris Complete Podium

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