F1 Latest: Kimi Antonelli Wins Spanish Grand Prix 2026, Becomes First F1 Winner at Madring as Max Verstappen, Lando Norris Complete Podium

Spanish Grand Prix: Italian Formula 1 driver Kimi Antonelli extended his dominance as he has won another Grand Prix edition after emerging triumphant in the Italian Grand Prix. On September 13, Sunday, Antonelli won the Spanish Grand Prix held at Madrid’s new circuit to add another accolade under his belt.
“I think Lando today deserved the win but overall, we take it” – Kimi Antonelli
“I think today it’s good to win but it doesn’t feel as good because I think Lando today deserved the win but overall, we take it,” said Antonelli.
“There was nothing I could do… just luck not on our side. I felt like we deserved it today but that’s racing sometimes. I feel like I drove a perfect race today, just luck wasn’t with me,” said Norris.