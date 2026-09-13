F1 Latest: Kimi Antonelli Wins Spanish Grand Prix 2026, Becomes First F1 Winner at Madring as Max Verstappen, Lando Norris Complete Podium

Norris was more than six seconds clear with everything seemingly under control when Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll triggered the VSC by stopping on track on lap 14.

Antonelli, Verstappen and Russell all came in for a cheap pitstop but Norris was unable to do ​so, having already gone past ​the entry point, and by ⁠the time he came around again the VSC had ended. McLaren called him in anyway on lap 16 for a switch to hard tyres but he was stopped for seven seconds and returned ​to the track in fifth place but effectively fourth with new leader Charles Leclerc, who ended ​up fourth for ⁠Ferrari, yet to stop.

That proved the defining moment, with the remainder of the afternoon effectively a high-speed procession to the chequered flag without major incident — despite fears that there could be multiple crashes and red flags as seen in earlier junior races. Antonelli crossed the line ⁠4.3 seconds ​clear of Verstappen with Norris a further 0.7 behind.

Antonelli twice had to give the ​lead back to Norris on the opening lap after going off and gaining advantage in a battle through the opening corners ​but the Briton then settled into a rhythm and began to pull away. Verstappen also gained a place that he had to hand back to ‌Antonelli and ⁠lost and gained position to Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton, who then suffered a brake problem that eventually forced the seven-time world champion to retire.