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Home > Sports News > F1 Madrid Grand Prix 2026: Practice, Qualifying And Race Timings in India, Live Streaming Details, Full Schedule

F1 Madrid Grand Prix 2026: Practice, Qualifying And Race Timings in India, Live Streaming Details, Full Schedule

F1 Madrid Grand Prix 2026: Formula 1 makes its debut at the new Madring circuit from September 11-13. Check Madrid GP practice, qualifying and race timings in India, along with live streaming details, the complete weekend schedule and key circuit information.

The Madring Circuit will host the first-ever Madrid GP in Formula 1 this weekend. Image Credit: AFP
The Madring Circuit will host the first-ever Madrid GP in Formula 1 this weekend. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-09-11 13:11 IST

F1 Madrid Grand Prix: This weekend, Formula 1 is set for its first-ever Spanish Grand Prix at Madrid’s brand-new Madring circuit. On September 11-13, at least the new Madrid GP will see Formula 1 being hosted back in the Spanish capital, as the venue of a 22-corner circuit will not only make its debut hosting the Spanish GP but also replace the much-loved Barcelona-Catalunya. As the venue is so different from the one in Barcelona, we can expect a whole new set of challenges and opportunities for drivers.

The 14th race weekend of the 2026 F1 season is coming up, and Kimi Antonelli, the Mercedes driver who leads the Drivers’ Chase, holds a 66-point advantage over his teammate George Russell. Antonelli’s last event was at Monza, where not only did he start the race extremely well, but he also took a very impressive 20th place and then managed to win in dramatic fashion.

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F1 Madrid Grand Prix 2026: Practice Timings in India

The opening driver’s test will happen on Friday, September 11. From 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM IST, drivers have their first practice.

The three-day schedule comprises the Friday driver’s test and the Saturday-Sunday drivers’ race. Based on the official Formula 1 timetable, the three practice sessions FP1, FP2 and FP3 will precede qualifying.

F1 Madrid Grand Prix 2026: Qualifying Timing in India

Qualifying for the Madrid Grand Prix will start on the 12th of September on a Saturday. The qualifying session will kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

The nature of the new layout might result in quite low chances for drivers to gain positions. So qualifying well will be one of the most important factors before the actual race. One of the drivers who has made a point about the need to secure a good grid at this difficult track is Charles Leclerc.

F1 Madrid Grand Prix 2026: Race Timing in India

The race is going to be the highlight of the day on Sunday, September 13. The Indian public will be treated to the action when the lights come on at 6:30 PM IST.

A single car will drive through 57 laps, with the entire race being 308.524 km. The length of the circuit, Madring, is 5.416 km. Turn 12, or “La Monumental, ” is probably going to be one of the highlights of the race, as the banked curve has a slope of up to 24%.

Where to Watch F1 Madrid Grand Prix 2026 Live in India?

The entire Madrid Grand Prix weekend is now a live experience for Indian fans through FanCode, which currently enjoys exclusive Formula 1 TV broadcasting rights in India until the end of the 2028 season. The deal encompasses every session from practice to qualifying and on to Sprint and Grand Prix. Alongside, FanCode in India will also offer F1 TV Pro and F1 TV Premium.

Also Read: WATCH VIDEO: Fenerbahce Boss Ismail Kartal Resigns Live After Champions League Draw With Roma — Club President Rejects It

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F1 Madrid Grand Prix 2026: Practice, Qualifying And Race Timings in India, Live Streaming Details, Full Schedule
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F1 Madrid Grand Prix 2026: Practice, Qualifying And Race Timings in India, Live Streaming Details, Full Schedule
F1 Madrid Grand Prix 2026: Practice, Qualifying And Race Timings in India, Live Streaming Details, Full Schedule
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