F1 Miami Mayhem, Football Title Races, Madrid Open Thrillers, And NBA Playoffs: A Jam-Packed Weekend In Global Sports

Starting off this week we head to Miami for another F1 sprint weekend. The Miami street circuit always provides entertainment, and boy did it deliver.

McLaren were dominant over the whole weekend, though a shock in sprint qualifying came as Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli became the youngest driver to ever claim pole. However, the 18-year-old was unable to convert his P1 in the shortened race format, which was full of drama.

F1 Miami Mayhem

The race started in wet conditions, with Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc crashing on the drive to the start line, causing a long delay. The race started around an hour later, with poor visibility and chaotic racing.

With the track drying quickly, differing strategies jumbled the field, as people took the risk to go to dry weather tyres, providing those who took the risk with a vastly faster lap-time.

Kimi Antonelli’s race was ruined as he headed into the pits, Red Bull let Max Verstappen out from his pit box, straight into Antonelli’s Mercedez. Verstappen picked up a 10-second penalty which put him in 17th after a late safety car bunched the pack together. Championship leader Oscar Piastri had been set for sprint victory, having pitted first over his teammate Lando Norris who was in second.

But an Alonso crash which brought the safety car out allowed Norris to make a cheaper stop, and he came out first. The race finished behind the safety car, with Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton finishing 3rd.

Parallel passing for the McLaren pairing 😮‍💨💨 These moves from Piastri and Norris were crucial overtakes on the way to their 1-2 finish 🙌#F1 #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/MjFWQBesIR — Formula 1 (@F1) May 5, 2025

Miami Sprint Race Result:

Lando Norris (McLaren) – 8 points

Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 7 points

Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 6 points

George Russell (Mercedes) – 5 points

Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 4 points

Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 3 points

Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 2 points

Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 1 point

Moving to the main race, Piastri was able to overcome his bad luck from the sprint race, to claim his fourth victory in the first six races of the season. The McLaren driver delivered a faultless performance after starting from fourth on the grid, overtaking both Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen to take the lead and control the race.

The early stages featured plenty of drama, including a controversial moment between Verstappen and Norris in the opening corners. Norris accused Verstappen of forcing him off track, though the stewards deemed it a fair move.

Both McLarens had to fight back from lost ground, with Piastri overtaking Verstappen on lap 14 after a bold move through Turn One. Norris followed suit, eventually passing Verstappen on lap 18 after being forced to give a previous attempt back for running off track. From there, Verstappen steadily fell away from the leaders.

Paistri’s McLaren teammate Lando Norris, recovered from an early mistake that dropped him to sixth to finish second. Despite a late charge to close the gap, Norris couldn’t get within striking distance of Piastri, who responded by increasing his pace and maintaining a safe lead to the flag. The consistent George Russell completed the podium for Mercedes after capitalising on a well-timed virtual safety car to jump ahead of Verstappen. The Dutchman had no response in the closing stages and had to settle for fourth.

The race also saw intra-team drama at Ferrari. Lewis Hamilton, on an alternate strategy, was eventually allowed past Charles Leclerc in an attempt to challenge Antonelli. However, Hamilton was unable to make significant progress and finished behind both Mercedes cars.

Piastri’s third straight win marks a milestone for McLaren, their most dominant streak since Mika Hakkinen in the late 1990s. The Australian now leads the drivers’ championship by 16 points over Norris, with Verstappen a further 16 points behind in third.

Full Miami Race Result:

Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 25 points

Lando Norris (McLaren) – 18 points

George Russell (Mercedes) – 15 points

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 12 points

Alex Albon (Williams) – 10 points

Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 8 points

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 6 points

Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 4 points

Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 2 points

Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 1 point

Football Fever

As the Football season heads towards a conclusion in Europe, in Germany the title was won by Bayern Munich. Vincent Kompnay’s side had the chance to claim the Bundesliga crown as they faced RB Leipzig away from home. It looked like they would, before a 94th-minute Yussuf Poulson goal delayed the title party. The entertaining game finished 3-3, leaving Bayern’s distant title rivals Bayer Leverkusen needing a win to extend the race for another matchday. But Xabi Alonso’s team were unable to overcome Frieburg away from home, with the match finishing 2-2, handing Bayern back the title that Leverkusen had won last year.

In England, the title has been wrapped up by Liverpool, and the relegation places have been filled. However, the race for European football has five teams fighting for two Champions League Places. Manchester City beat Wolves 1-0, thanks to a goal from Kevin De Bruyne, strengthening their push for one of the three remaining spots in Europe’s premier competition. Chelsea also made ground in the race, after convincingly beating new champions Liverpool 3-1. Newcastle were the team who lost ground in the race for Champions League football, with a late penalty from ALexander Isak, only enough for a point in a 1-1 draw against Brighton. Aston Villa stayed in touch with the other sides after beating Fulham 1-0, while Nottingham Forest play away from home against Crystal Palace, later on Monday.

In Italy, Napoli took a step closer to the Serie A title, overcoming a relegation threatened Lecce by a single goal, thanks to Giacomo Raspadori. The Naples side have a three point advantage with only three games to go. Napoli’s major title rivals Inter Milan, won their first league game in three matchdays, beating Hellas Verona thanks to an early penalty. The Milan-based side also face a decisive Champions League semi-final on Wednesday, where it is all to play for, following a 3-3 draw with Barcelona in the first-leg.

Speaking of Barcelona, they continued their bid for a treble with a 2-1 victory over already relegated Real Valladolid. A youthful side came from behind after conceding a shock opener, with Raphinha and Fermin Lopez guiding Barca to all three points. Their lead at the top of La Liga remained at four points, as Real Madrid held on in a five-goal thriller at home to Celta Vigo. Kylian Mbappe scored a brace, guiding Los Blancos into a three goal lead. Celta Vigo got two back in an entertaining contest, as Real held on to win 3-2.

Madrid Open

Tennis supporters were treated to two enthralling finals in the Madrid Open, which capped off an entertaining fortnight of clay court action. Starting with the Men’s final, neither Britain’s Jack Draper nor Norway’s Casper Ruud had dropped a set as they made it through to the ATP 1000 final.

While Casper Ruud was ranked almost 10 places below Jack Draper heading into the tournament, he had the upper hand over the Englishmen in terms of clay court experience. Draper, who had already won a Masters title at Indian Wells, had a modest record on the surface.

The match began with promise for Draper, who came out firing and broke Ruud early in the first set. Holding a 5-3 lead, he seemed poised to capture the opener. But Ruud, a two-time French Open finalist with deep experience on clay, mounted a strong comeback. The Norwegian wrestled back control to take the first set, demonstrating the composure and consistency that have defined his success on the surface.

Draper responded with visible emotion during the changeover, clearly frustrated at letting his early advantage slip. Yet he regrouped admirably, leveling the match by taking the second set and setting the stage for a tense, winner-takes-all decider.

The final set, however, saw Draper’s serve come under increasing pressure. Ruud capitalized, breaking for a 3-2 lead and never looked back. With relentless precision and clay-court mastery, the Norwegian closed out the match to seal his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title—an achievement that adds a significant milestone to his already impressive career.

The Women’s final was also entertaining, as Aryna Sabalenka reaffirmed her dominance at the top of the game with a hard-fought 6-3, 7-6(3) victory over Coco Gauff to win her third Madrid Open title. In a final packed with high-quality shot-making and intense momentum shifts, the world number one showed mental strength and big-match experience to seal her third WTA title of the 2025 season.

The 26-year-old Belarusian came into the final brimming with confidence after a strong run that included clinical wins in earlier rounds. Gauff, fresh off a sensational semi-final triumph over Iga Swiatek, entered the contest equally self-assured, setting the stage for a blockbuster showdown between two of the sport’s most dynamic players.

Sabalenka stamped her authority early, storming through the opening set with a blistering display of aggressive baseline hitting and powerful serving. At one point, she won 17 points in a row, completely overwhelming the American.

What Happened In The World Of Golf?

We now turn our attention to Golf, as two of the world’s top golfers landed their maiden wins of 2025. Starting on the PGA Tour, at the CL Cup Byron Nelson in Texas, world number one Scottie Sheffler completely dominated the field with a record-breaking display. The 28-year-old American beat South Africa’s Erik van Rooyen by eight shots, with an eight-under-par 63 leaving Sheffler on a staggering 31-under for the tournament. Not only did this total hand Sheffler his 14th PGA Tour title, but he equalled the record for the lowest 72-hole score in the tours history, with 253 strokes across the four days.

On the rival LIV Golf Tour another leading American was able to win his first trophy of the year, following an equally assured, though not record breaking, overall performance. Having suffered a series of near misses so far in 2025, Bryson DeChambeau converted a four stroke lead heading into the final round of the 54-hole contest in South Korea. A six-under round of 66, including a magical six birdies on the back nine, put DeChambeau on 19-under for the three-day tournament. This gave the big hitting Bryson a first title since his dramatic victory in last year’s US Open.

NBA Playoffs

We finish this week with Basketball, as the NBA play-offs heats up. Steph Curry led the Golden State Warriors to a 103-89 win over the Houston Rockets in Game 7 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series, securing a place in the semi-finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Curry scored 14 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter, while Buddy Hield hit nine three-pointers en route to a game-high 33 points.

Jimmy Butler also contributed with 20 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. The Warriors, who had led the series 3-1, had to overcome a strong Houston comeback that tied the series at 3-3. Houston, the second seed, failed in their attempt to become just the 14th team to rally from a 3-1 deficit to win a playoff series.

In the Eastern Conference, the Indiana Pacers took a 1-0 lead in their semi-final series with a 121-112 win over the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers, led by Andrew Nembhard’s 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton’s 22 points.

