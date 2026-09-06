F1 News: Kimi Antonelli Ends 60-Year Wait For Italian F1 Winner, Wins Italian Grand Prix 2026 At Monza From P19

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Parabolica but fortunately he escaped any serious injury. The 28-year-old had still expressed concerns about his eyesight as he told

It was just my vision a little bit at first; the right eye was not showing me great vision. But now it’s all good. That’s the thing I was most worried of getting out of the car; then, after that, everything was a bit of pain here and there, which is normal after a crash like this. So nothing more. I think from Lap 1 to Lap 2, I had a bit of a difference in power delivery. We’ll look into it, but I don’t want to comment too much before checking the data and confirm it.”

“ It was just my vision a little bit at first; the right eye was not showing me great vision. But now it’s all good. That’s the thing I was most worried of getting out of the car; then, after that, everything was a bit of pain here and there, which is normal after a crash like this. So nothing more. I think from Lap 1 to Lap 2, I had a bit of a difference in power delivery. We’ll look into it, but I don’t want to comment too much before checking the data and confirm it.”

The Italian, who swapped the lead repeatedly with Russell before pitting during a virtual safety car period while ‌Russell stayed ⁠out, cut an 8.9 second gap to less than a second in 10 laps but then appeared to have wasted his efforts. Trying to pass, Antonelli went into the gravel with four laps to go but still came back and took back the lead on lap 51 of 53 before pulling away.

“Our Italian hero. So deserved. That was a fantastic lap. I ​hated the last one, but it ​was fantastic,” commented Mercedes ⁠team boss Toto Wolff over the team radio after the flag.

Russell said he did not have the tyres to fight back.

“It was looking like a pretty strong race from us, and ​then I was just struggling with the tyres towards the end. Obviously, we did ​the whole race ⁠on that one hard tyre. I thought we were both going to stay out. I was surprised to see him pitting. In the end it was a roll of the dice both ways,” he said.

McLaren’s reigning champion Lando Norris finished fourth with teammate Oscar ⁠Piastri fifth. Ferrari’s ​Lewis Hamilton was sixth, after starting fourth and clashing with Leclerc on ​the opening lap. Pierre Gasly, the initial pole sitter for Renault-owned Alpine, was seventh with Racing Bulls’ rookie Arvid Lindblad eighth and Alpine’s Franco Colapinto ninth. ​Racing Bulls’ stand-in Yuki Tsunoda completed the scoring positions in 10th.