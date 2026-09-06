F1 News: Kimi Antonelli Ends 60-Year Wait For Italian F1 Winner, Wins Italian Grand Prix 2026 At Monza From P19

Kimi Antonelli has ended a 60-year-wait for an Italian to be crowned as the winner of the Italian Grand Prix as he etched absolute history at the at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 6, Sunday. Antonelli has become the first Italian to achieve the feat since Ludovico Scarfiotti, who accomplished it in the year 1966. He notably began the race from 19th as his Merecedes teammate and closest rival George Russell copped a massive blow.
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“It was just my vision a little bit at first; the right eye was not showing me great vision. But now it’s all good. That’s the thing I was most worried of getting out of the car; then, after that, everything was a bit of pain here and there, which is normal after a crash like this. So nothing more. I think from Lap 1 to Lap 2, I had a bit of a difference in power delivery. We’ll look into it, but I don’t want to comment too much before checking the data and confirm it.”
“Our Italian hero. So deserved. That was a fantastic lap. I hated the last one, but it was fantastic,” commented Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff over the team radio after the flag.
“It was looking like a pretty strong race from us, and then I was just struggling with the tyres towards the end. Obviously, we did the whole race on that one hard tyre. I thought we were both going to stay out. I was surprised to see him pitting. In the end it was a roll of the dice both ways,” he said.