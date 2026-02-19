F1 News: Max Verstappen Blasts Formula 1 2026 Rules, Warns Sport Could Become ‘Formula E on Steroids’

Max Verstappen has gone further to attack the 2026 Formula 1 rules, saying that there should be a concerted effort to ensure that the sport does not become just like Formula E. The four time world champion also caused controversy when he used the term anti racing to describe the new regulations in pre season testing in Bahrain and likened this to Formula E on steroids.

What Did Max Verstappen Say About Formula 1 2026 Rules?

The new scheme will see the power unit much more dependent on electrical energy, with the battery power and internal combustion engine equally split. Verstappen is worried that such a change would lead to the degradation of the very nature of Formula 1, which he thinks should be about strong engines and pure racing performance as opposed to energy saving strategies. Concerned that battery management would further determine the choice of strategy in the race, the Dutch driver said that it would also compel drivers to downshift on straights and intentionally lose ground to save energy before attacking again later, a style that is a frequent occurrence in Formula E. Verstappen vehemently denied the possibility that this would open the door to additional Formula E drivers entering F1 or even the possibility of the electric series becoming a feeder series, when questioned on whether this would be the case. Although he admitted that there are quality drivers in Formula E, he did not want the two championships to become one.

Max Verstappen On F1 and Next Generation

Verstappen also stated that Formula E must keep evolving in its way, and the next Generation should be a good initiative, but F1 would need to ensure that it maintains a distinct identity. His statements highlight the degree of dividend opinion in the paddock regarding the 2026 regulations. Although Verstappen is openly sceptical, other people perceive the promise in the new generation of cars. The recently crowned world champion Lando Norris recently termed the new machinery as a lot of fun. Verstappen, to his credit, justified his position as a personal conviction instead of an opposition with the government. He emphasized that he was just being truthful in his responses and using the freedom of speech. In his case, the message is obvious: Formula 1 must remain the same and not turn into too close to its all-electric version.

