F1 News: Max Verstappen Blasts Formula 1 2026 Rules, Warns Sport Could Become ‘Formula E on Steroids’

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai for humanity India AI Impact Summit 2026 Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh bullion market outlook vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Fed policy impact Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya ai for humanity India AI Impact Summit 2026 Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh bullion market outlook vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Fed policy impact Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya ai for humanity India AI Impact Summit 2026 Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh bullion market outlook vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Fed policy impact Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya ai for humanity India AI Impact Summit 2026 Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh bullion market outlook vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Fed policy impact Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai for humanity India AI Impact Summit 2026 Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh bullion market outlook vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Fed policy impact Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya ai for humanity India AI Impact Summit 2026 Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh bullion market outlook vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Fed policy impact Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya ai for humanity India AI Impact Summit 2026 Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh bullion market outlook vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Fed policy impact Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya ai for humanity India AI Impact Summit 2026 Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh bullion market outlook vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Fed policy impact Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > F1 News: Max Verstappen Blasts Formula 1 2026 Rules, Warns Sport Could Become ‘Formula E on Steroids’

F1 News: Max Verstappen Blasts Formula 1 2026 Rules, Warns Sport Could Become ‘Formula E on Steroids’

F1 News: Max Verstappen who has won four world championships has expressed his disapproval of the 2026 Formula 1 regulations because he believes that the sport should not become an extreme version of Formula E which relies on battery power and energy control. He said F1 should preserve its identity by focusing on powerful engines and pure racing rather than energy saving strategies.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 19, 2026 11:46:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

F1 News: Max Verstappen Blasts Formula 1 2026 Rules, Warns Sport Could Become ‘Formula E on Steroids’

Max Verstappen has gone further to attack the 2026 Formula 1 rules, saying that there should be a concerted effort to ensure that the sport does not become just like Formula E. The four time world champion also caused controversy when he used the term anti racing to describe the new regulations in pre season testing in Bahrain and likened this to Formula E on steroids. 

What Did Max Verstappen Say About Formula 1 2026 Rules?

The new scheme will see the power unit much more dependent on electrical energy, with the battery power and internal combustion engine equally split. Verstappen is worried that such a change would lead to the degradation of the very nature of Formula 1, which he thinks should be about strong engines and pure racing performance as opposed to energy saving strategies. Concerned that battery management would further determine the choice of strategy in the race, the Dutch driver said that it would also compel drivers to downshift on straights and intentionally lose ground to save energy before attacking again later, a style that is a frequent occurrence in Formula E. Verstappen vehemently denied the possibility that this would open the door to additional Formula E drivers entering F1 or even the possibility of the electric series becoming a feeder series, when questioned on whether this would be the case. Although he admitted that there are quality drivers in Formula E, he did not want the two championships to become one. 

Max Verstappen On F1 and Next Generation

Verstappen also stated that Formula E must keep evolving in its way, and the next Generation should be a good initiative, but F1 would need to ensure that it maintains a distinct identity. His statements highlight the degree of dividend opinion in the paddock regarding the 2026 regulations. Although Verstappen is openly sceptical, other people perceive the promise in the new generation of cars. The recently crowned world champion Lando Norris recently termed the new machinery as a lot of fun. Verstappen, to his credit, justified his position as a personal conviction instead of an opposition with the government. He emphasized that he was just being truthful in his responses and using the freedom of speech. In his case, the message is obvious: Formula 1 must remain the same and not turn into too close to its all-electric version.

You Might Be Interested In

Also read: Ex-Wife of Pakistani Cricketer Imad Wasim Releases Private Conversations, Appeals to Mohsin Naqvi

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 11:46 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: F1 2026 regulationsMax VerstappenMax Verstappen f1Max Verstappen f1 rulesMax Verstappen Formula E on steroidsMax Verstappen four time world championMax Verstappen newsmax verstappen red bullRed Bull Racing driver max

RELATED News

Ex-Wife of Pakistani Cricketer Imad Wasim Releases Private Conversations, Appeals to Mohsin Naqvi

IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026: Hardik Pandya Enters Record Books With Unique T20 Milestone

T20 World Cup 2026: How Ex-India Coaches R Sridhar And Vikram Rathour Helped Sri Lanka Beat Australia

Wolves vs Arsenal Live Streaming: Where to Watch English Premier League in India, Bangladesh, UK, USA, Canada, Australia and More

IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026: Fans React As Shivam Dube Smashes Career-Best Knock, Breaks Hardik Pandya’s Record

LATEST NEWS

‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Title Withdrawn By Filmmaker Amid Massive Protests By Brahmin Community, New Name For Manoj Bajpayee’s Movie Yet To Be Disclosed

F1 News: Max Verstappen Blasts Formula 1 2026 Rules, Warns Sport Could Become ‘Formula E on Steroids’

HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Result 2026: Expected Date, Time And How To Check Scores

‘India Built What No Other Nation Can’: Emmanuel Macron Hails Digital Revolution At AI Summit 2026, Praises Tech Transformation

India AI Impact Summit 2026: PM Modi Meets World Tech Giant Leaders, Bets for Safe AI, Warns Against Deepfakes

Sundar Pichai Announces Google’s Full-Stack AI Hub In Vishakhapatnam As Part of $15 Billion India Investment, Calls AI ‘The Biggest Platform Shift Of Lifetimes’

Shivam Sahu 13 Minute 14 Second Obscene Viral MMS: ‘Wanted To Be A Porn Star,’ Rewa Man Arrested For Allegedly Uploading Wife’s Private Clip

Is NSE Really On Holiday Today? February 19 Settlement Pause – What Every Trader Needs to Know

After Massive Trolling Over “I Condom The Attack” Typo, Pakistan Now Mocked For Misspelling ‘Unites States’ In Shehbaz Sharif US Visit Post

Shivneri Fort Incident: Three Injured After Devotee Slips On Stairs, Pune Rural SP Rules Out Stampede

F1 News: Max Verstappen Blasts Formula 1 2026 Rules, Warns Sport Could Become ‘Formula E on Steroids’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

F1 News: Max Verstappen Blasts Formula 1 2026 Rules, Warns Sport Could Become ‘Formula E on Steroids’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

F1 News: Max Verstappen Blasts Formula 1 2026 Rules, Warns Sport Could Become ‘Formula E on Steroids’
F1 News: Max Verstappen Blasts Formula 1 2026 Rules, Warns Sport Could Become ‘Formula E on Steroids’
F1 News: Max Verstappen Blasts Formula 1 2026 Rules, Warns Sport Could Become ‘Formula E on Steroids’
F1 News: Max Verstappen Blasts Formula 1 2026 Rules, Warns Sport Could Become ‘Formula E on Steroids’

QUICK LINKS