LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > F1 News | Max Verstappen Contract Extension: Red Bull Star Makes Huge F1 Future Call Ahead Of Dutch GP 2026

F1 News | Max Verstappen Contract Extension: Red Bull Star Makes Huge F1 Future Call Ahead Of Dutch GP 2026

F1: Max Verstappen has ended months of speculation over his Formula 1 future by committing to Red Bull Racing through 2030. The four-time world champion had been linked with moves to Mercedes and McLaren amid performance-related exit clauses in his previous deal, but has now chosen to remain with Red Bull ahead of his home Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

Max Verstappen signed a contract extension till 2030 with Red Bull Racing days before the Dutch GP 2026. Image Credit: Instagram/Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen signed a contract extension till 2030 with Red Bull Racing days before the Dutch GP 2026. Image Credit: Instagram/Max Verstappen

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-08-20 13:50 IST

Max Verstappen Contract: Days before the Dutch GP at his home, Max Verstappen has provided a huge update on his future in Formula 1 by extending his contract with Red Bull. After weeks of speculation, the four-time World Champions put ink to a new contract that will see him with the team till 2030. As he is set to race in what could be his final home Grand Prix, the 28-year-old took a huge step towards his future in the sport. 

Formula 1: Max Verstappen Signs Contract Extension With Red Bull



Ending months of speculation regarding his future, Max Verstappen signed a contract extension with Red Bull. His current contract with Red Bull Racing ran for another two years till 2028. However, the former World Champion had been linked to moves to different teams on the paddock, including McLaren and Mercedes. 

With Verstappen preparing for the Dutch GP, the Red Bull Racing team announced an extension of the contract for the driver. A statement issued by the team read, “Oracle Red Bull Racing is immensely proud to confirm that Max Verstappen will continue with the Team until the end of the 2030 Formula One season, extending one of the most successful and defining partnerships in F1 history. The four-time World Champion will remain at the heart of Oracle Red Bull Racing as the Team embarks on the next chapter of its journey.”

Max Verstappen at Red Bull Racing

Since joining Red Bull Racing in 2016, Max Verstappen has enjoyed unprecedented success. He finished on the podium for the first time in 2019 and followed it up with another third-place finish in 2020. Verstappen then went on a four-season championship-winning streak where he was unarguably the best driver week in, week out. He finished the 2025 season in second place when McLaren’s Lando Norris won his maiden World title by only two points.

Why Could the Dutch GP 2026 be Max Verstappen’s Last Home Race in F1?

The upcoming Dutch GP on the 23rd of August could very well be Max Verstappen’s last home race in Formula 1. The Grand Prix in the Netherlands will leave the F1 calendar following the ongoing season. With there being no confirmation as to when the next race will take place at Circuit Zandvoort, the upcoming Grand Prix could very well be his last race at home. 

Also Read: Lionel Messi Scores First Goal Since Father Jorge Messi’s Death as Inter Miami End Losing Streak — WATCH VIDEO

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

F1 News | Max Verstappen Contract Extension: Red Bull Star Makes Huge F1 Future Call Ahead Of Dutch GP 2026
Tags: formula 1Max VerstappenRed Bull

RELATED News

Sourav Ganguly’s Iconic Lord’s Celebration Recreated by Indian Mixed Disability Team After 118-Run Win vs England — WATCH VIDEO

PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhiyi Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch BWF World Championships 2026 Round of 16 Clash?

England vs Pakistan: Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue Cut Match Ball in Half After Five-Wicket Hauls at Headingley

Ayush Shetty vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch BWF World Championships 2026 Round of 16 Clash?

Amit Sheoran Arrest: Who Is Former National Wrestler Arrested in Opium Smuggling Case?

LATEST NEWS

Class 5 Girls Made To Drink Urine By Classmate, Principal Says ‘Eat Rs 10 Chocolate’ If Mouth Tastes Bad

Kerala To Deploy ‘Vigilance Commandos’ To Crack Down On Corruption

RK-251 Explained: India’s New ‘Smart’ Cancer Drug Could Offer A Targeted Alternative To Chemotherapy

What’s Behind India’s Tit-For-Tat Move To Remove Barriers Outside Pakistan High Commission?

Khalifa Movie Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran Goes Full Mass, But Does Vysakh’s Action Thriller Deliver?

Sugar Prices Bite Ahead Of Festive Season: Retail Rates Jump From Rs 40 To Rs 60; Is Ethanol Rush To Blame?

CCTV, Technology-Driven Intelligence Enhance Crime Detection & Operational Efficiency: SSP Gagan Ajit Singh

How Price Comparison Helps Shoppers Make Better Buying Decision

Why 28-Year-Old Pakistani TikTok Creator With 1.3 Million Followers Was Shot Dead In Taxila

Suryakumar Yadav Named Brand Ambassador of JITO Premier League; India’s Biggest Community Cricket League Set for Sri Lanka Debut

F1 News | Max Verstappen Contract Extension: Red Bull Star Makes Huge F1 Future Call Ahead Of Dutch GP 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

F1 News | Max Verstappen Contract Extension: Red Bull Star Makes Huge F1 Future Call Ahead Of Dutch GP 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

F1 News | Max Verstappen Contract Extension: Red Bull Star Makes Huge F1 Future Call Ahead Of Dutch GP 2026
F1 News | Max Verstappen Contract Extension: Red Bull Star Makes Huge F1 Future Call Ahead Of Dutch GP 2026
F1 News | Max Verstappen Contract Extension: Red Bull Star Makes Huge F1 Future Call Ahead Of Dutch GP 2026
F1 News | Max Verstappen Contract Extension: Red Bull Star Makes Huge F1 Future Call Ahead Of Dutch GP 2026

QUICK LINKS