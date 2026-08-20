F1 News | Max Verstappen Contract Extension: Red Bull Star Makes Huge F1 Future Call Ahead Of Dutch GP 2026

Max Verstappen Contract: Days before the Dutch GP at his home, Max Verstappen has provided a huge update on his future in Formula 1 by extending his contract with Red Bull. After weeks of speculation, the four-time World Champions put ink to a new contract that will see him with the team till 2030. As he is set to race in what could be his final home Grand Prix, the 28-year-old took a huge step towards his future in the sport.

Formula 1: Max Verstappen Signs Contract Extension With Red Bull







Ending months of speculation regarding his future, Max Verstappen signed a contract extension with Red Bull. His current contract with Red Bull Racing ran for another two years till 2028. However, the former World Champion had been linked to moves to different teams on the paddock, including McLaren and Mercedes.

With Verstappen preparing for the Dutch GP, the Red Bull Racing team announced an extension of the contract for the driver. A statement issued by the team read, “Oracle Red Bull Racing is immensely proud to confirm that Max Verstappen will continue with the Team until the end of the 2030 Formula One season, extending one of the most successful and defining partnerships in F1 history. The four-time World Champion will remain at the heart of Oracle Red Bull Racing as the Team embarks on the next chapter of its journey.”

Max Verstappen at Red Bull Racing

Since joining Red Bull Racing in 2016, Max Verstappen has enjoyed unprecedented success. He finished on the podium for the first time in 2019 and followed it up with another third-place finish in 2020. Verstappen then went on a four-season championship-winning streak where he was unarguably the best driver week in, week out. He finished the 2025 season in second place when McLaren’s Lando Norris won his maiden World title by only two points.

Why Could the Dutch GP 2026 be Max Verstappen’s Last Home Race in F1?

The upcoming Dutch GP on the 23rd of August could very well be Max Verstappen’s last home race in Formula 1. The Grand Prix in the Netherlands will leave the F1 calendar following the ongoing season. With there being no confirmation as to when the next race will take place at Circuit Zandvoort, the upcoming Grand Prix could very well be his last race at home.

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