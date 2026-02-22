LIVE TV
Home > Sports > F1 India Comeback: The Billion-Dollar Push Behind Indian GP Revival | Explained

F1 India Comeback: The Billion-Dollar Push Behind Indian GP Revival | Explained

The possible reemergence of Formula 1 in the Buddh International Circuit may have far reaching effects on the Indian motorsport and tourism, as well as the global sporting fame.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 22, 2026 12:29:51 IST

F1 India Comeback: The Billion-Dollar Push Behind Indian GP Revival | Explained

The Adani Group has also shown great interest in reintroducing Formula 1 to the Buddh International Circuit in India and this could be an indication of the possible reintroduction of high profile motorsport in India.

If F1 returns, Where Is It Taking Place?

The circuit is situated in the region of Greater Noida and the initial construction was by Jaypee Group through subsidiary companies, Jaiprakash associates Ltd and Jaypee Sports international Ltd. Financial issues and unpaid dues however meant that the land was handed over to the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) circa 2019 and the track was left almost dormant as far as international racing activities were concerned.

Who Is Bringing F1 Back In India?

In an important move, the Adani Group was able to get the majority of the voting rights of the lenders in November 2025 to acquire Jaiprakash Associates, a company with debts amounting to heavy debts, as everyone with its own proposal of Rs 14,535 crore. This is with the acquisition of the control of the Buddh International Circuit and this will give the conglomerate a chance to re establish the facility as a leading motorsport destination in India. This is viewed by industry observers as an important move towards the resurgence of India in the Formula 1 calendar which was last on the list in 2013 but had to be removed due to financial and logistical concerns.

Karan Adani, the Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ, was excited by the development and noted that he was personally determined to get Formula 1 back in India. He explained that the Buddh circuit is part of the acquisition and that India has a potential of expanding as a place where motorsports can take place. ‘I am personally very much involved with regards to the process of reviving Formula 1 in India. I believe that there is a potential in India. India has a great following in Formula 1’, he commented, which both represents the corporate spirit and the understanding that the sport is gaining enormous popularity in India.

Everything Underway

The possible reemergence of Formula 1 in the Buddh International Circuit may have far reaching effects on the Indian motorsport and tourism, as well as the global sporting fame. Through the financial support and vision of Adani Group, the circuit can be able to bring back high profile events to host global teams and audiences. Overall, this process underlines another major trend of the conglomeration of the sport infrastructure by the private investment to develop the international sport India image and provide the economic and entertainment prospects.

First published on: Feb 22, 2026 12:29 PM IST
F1 India Comeback: The Billion-Dollar Push Behind Indian GP Revival | Explained

