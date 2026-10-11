F1 Singapore GP 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton And Kimi Antonelli in Action?

F1 Singapore GP 2026 Live Streaming Details: The Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2026 will take place on Sunday, October 11, with Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and championship leader Kimi Antonelli among the biggest names expected to battle under the lights at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

The 17th round of the 2026 F1 season promises an exciting contest following a dramatic Sprint and a competitive qualifying session. Verstappen secured pole position, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Hamilton occupying the next two places. Antonelli qualified fourth for Mercedes, setting up an intriguing battle at the front.

F1 Singapore GP 2026: Date And Start Time in India

Singapore GP will take place in Singapore on October 11 (Sunday). The race will start at 8:00 PM local time and 5:30 PM in India.

The feature race will consist of 62 laps of the 4.927-kilometre street circuit, with its constricted sections, braking-heavy areas, and humid conditions making overtaking and tyre management difficult.

Here are the key details:

Race: F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2026

Date: Sunday, October 11, 2026

Start time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

Race distance: 62 laps

F1 Singapore GP 2026 Live Streaming in India

Fans in India will be able to watch the Singapore GP live on FanCode, which is the official digital broadcast partner of Formula 1 in India. Fans can enjoy the race coverage on FanCode’s website or mobile app as per the fan passes or subscription.

Formula 1’s broadcast agreement with FanCode extends until the 2028 season, including coverage of Grand Prix races, practice sessions, qualifying, and Sprint events.

Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton And Kimi Antonelli Headline The Battle

Verstappen will line up on pole position, having clocked a 1:31.373 in qualifying, the Dutchman’s 50th pole position in his career. Leclerc lines up alongside him, while Hamilton will line up third for Ferrari.

Antonelli, a consistent frontrunner for the 2026 crown, lines up fourth and will be looking to make inroads on the leading pack, which could be vital for Mercedes in securing the maximum number of points.

Also Read: F1 Singapore GP 2026 Prediction: Max Verstappen Starts With Pole Position | Kimi Antonelli at Fourth — Who Will Win?