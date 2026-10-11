F1 Singapore GP 2026 Prediction: Max Verstappen Starts With Pole Position | Kimi Antonelli at Fourth — Who Will Win?

F1 Singapore GP 2026 Prediction: Max Verstappen heads into the 2026 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix as the favourite after securing pole position at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. The Red Bull driver has enjoyed a strong weekend, winning the rain-affected Sprint before producing a stunning qualifying lap to beat Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

However, championship leader Kimi Antonelli starts fourth for Mercedes, keeping the battle for victory wide open ahead of Sunday’s race on October 11. With Ferrari boasting two drivers inside the top three, Verstappen will need a clean start and consistent tyre management to convert pole into another Grand Prix victory.

F1 Singapore GP 2026: Qualifying Results and Starting Grid

Verstappen secured his 50th career pole position with a fastest lap of 1:31.373, finishing 0.054 seconds ahead of Leclerc. Lewis Hamilton was third quickest on the grid, with Antonelli grabbing fourth.

The top five on the grid are:

Max Verstappen — Red Bull Charles Leclerc — Ferrari Lewis Hamilton — Ferrari Kimi Antonelli — Mercedes Lando Norris — McLaren

George Russell qualified sixth but is set to start from the back because of an engine-related grid penalty. Oscar Piastri starts seventh, giving McLaren an opportunity to recover ground during the race.

Can Max Verstappen Win the Singapore Grand Prix?

Verstappen has arguably been the standout performer in Singapore so far. His Sprint victory and qualifying performance underline Red Bull’s pace, although the Dutchman has historically found Marina Bay a challenging circuit. He is still chasing his first Singapore Grand Prix victory.

The biggest threat might be Leclerc and Hamilton. The Ferrari drivers are well-placed by their high grid position to make a fight of it if they get a good start and get a run on the leaders. There is a double threat with Leclerc starting on the front row.

Antonelli is also in the hunt. The Mercedes junior is the championship leader and will be advantaged if the leaders of the pack run into issues with each other and/or tyres. The penalty for Russell on the grid also puts a lot of emphasis on Antonelli’s result for Mercedes.

Flat-out racing is tricky around Singapore’s tight, twisty street circuit, so positions on the grid, choice of pit-stop window and when the safety car appears will be crucial in the fight for the win. Race day is forecast to be hot and sticky, but showers may still occur.

F1 Singapore GP 2026 Prediction: Who Will Win?

Max Verstappen should be the favourite to win on Sunday now that he’s taken the pole and Sprint victory. Red Bull’s speed looked strong all day, and starting ahead of both Ferraris gives him a crucial advantage.

Yet, Leclerc can take advantage of a good launch, while Hamilton knows his way around Marina Bay and will be another major contender. Antonelli can also go for the podium if he maintains his form and if strategy or safety-car periods cause a change in order.

Prediction: Max Verstappen to win, Charles Leclerc to finish second and Kimi Antonelli to secure a podium.

Also Read: Ravi Shastri x Calvin Harris: Star Indian Cricketer Turned Commentator Collaborates With Top DJ