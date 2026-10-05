F1: Valtteri Bottas Skips Traditional Flight From Malaysia to Singapore GP? What is His Unique Mode of Travel?

Formula 1: Valtteri Bottas is no stranger to doing things differently, and the Finnish Formula 1 driver once again grabbed attention ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix by opting against the traditional flight from Malaysia to Singapore.

Having competed at the Bahrain Grand Prix (which had been moved to the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia due to a change in schedule), Bottas opted to cycle to Singapore instead of taking the quick commercial flight that most of the drivers and team members use. The errant trip was soon the subject of much discussion across the Formula 1 paddock.

Why Did Valtteri Bottas Travel by Bicycle?

Bottas has always been an enthusiast on two wheels. Knowing that outside the F1 calendar, he participates in many long-distance cycling races and is also an avid cyclist to keep himself fit and recover from races, between Malaysia and Singapore the Finn saw the gap between the two being more accessible than most F1 trips.

It was also a little bit of Bottas’ wild side coming through. With most other drivers boarding flights or the team’s chartered transport after a race weekend, he opted for a less speedy, more physical way of getting where he was going. The drive, in fact, was a good way for him to stay in shape between races.

Demanding Stretch for F1 Drivers

As for the Malaysia to Singapore transfer, it’s during a time when the 26 season is in the midst of its most hectic phase. With an international calendar that sees teams participate in numerous Grand Prix across several continents in consecutive weeks, this period has been called by many ‘one of the most hectic portions in recent F1 history’.

Singapore is a particularly challenging race. The Marina Bay Street Circuit is known for holding one of the most prestigious races in Formula 1; the night race, known as the Singapore GP, is one of the most challenging races in the schedule due to heat, humidity, and physical strain. The drivers frequently deal with exhaustion and dehydration throughout the weekend.

Bottas Ready for Singapore GP Challenge

This atypical mode of car travel for Bottas highlights the level of fitness in current Formula 1. He’s incorporated cycling into his training, and his trip from Malaysia to Singapore demonstrated this nicely.

As the rest of the grid watches on, awaiting the task that is the gruelling Singapore GP, Bottas has been there and done that, getting a head start that few would envy before setting foot in Marina Bay. For a man celebrated for his cycling feats, swapping airplane aisles for bike seats is just to be expected.

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