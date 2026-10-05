LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > F1: Valtteri Bottas Skips Traditional Flight From Malaysia to Singapore GP? What is His Unique Mode of Travel?

F1: Valtteri Bottas Skips Traditional Flight From Malaysia to Singapore GP? What is His Unique Mode of Travel?

Valtteri Bottas surprised Formula 1 fans by cycling from Malaysia to Singapore instead of taking a flight before the Singapore Grand Prix. The Finnish driver showcased his fitness, cycling passion, and unique training approach ahead of the demanding Marina Bay Street Circuit race weekend.

Valtteri Bottas will be cycling his way to Singapore from Malaysia. Image Credit: Instagram/Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas will be cycling his way to Singapore from Malaysia. Image Credit: Instagram/Valtteri Bottas

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-10-05 16:15 IST

Formula 1: Valtteri Bottas is no stranger to doing things differently, and the Finnish Formula 1 driver once again grabbed attention ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix by opting against the traditional flight from Malaysia to Singapore.

Having competed at the Bahrain Grand Prix (which had been moved to the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia due to a change in schedule), Bottas opted to cycle to Singapore instead of taking the quick commercial flight that most of the drivers and team members use. The errant trip was soon the subject of much discussion across the Formula 1 paddock.

You Might Be Interested In

Why Did Valtteri Bottas Travel by Bicycle?

Bottas has always been an enthusiast on two wheels. Knowing that outside the F1 calendar, he participates in many long-distance cycling races and is also an avid cyclist to keep himself fit and recover from races, between Malaysia and Singapore the Finn saw the gap between the two being more accessible than most F1 trips.

It was also a little bit of Bottas’ wild side coming through. With most other drivers boarding flights or the team’s chartered transport after a race weekend, he opted for a less speedy, more physical way of getting where he was going. The drive, in fact, was a good way for him to stay in shape between races.

Demanding Stretch for F1 Drivers

As for the Malaysia to Singapore transfer, it’s during a time when the 26 season is in the midst of its most hectic phase. With an international calendar that sees teams participate in numerous Grand Prix across several continents in consecutive weeks, this period has been called by many ‘one of the most hectic portions in recent F1 history’.

Singapore is a particularly challenging race. The Marina Bay Street Circuit is known for holding one of the most prestigious races in Formula 1; the night race, known as the Singapore GP, is one of the most challenging races in the schedule due to heat, humidity, and physical strain. The drivers frequently deal with exhaustion and dehydration throughout the weekend.

Bottas Ready for Singapore GP Challenge

This atypical mode of car travel for Bottas highlights the level of fitness in current Formula 1. He’s incorporated cycling into his training, and his trip from Malaysia to Singapore demonstrated this nicely.

As the rest of the grid watches on, awaiting the task that is the gruelling Singapore GP, Bottas has been there and done that, getting a head start that few would envy before setting foot in Marina Bay. For a man celebrated for his cycling feats, swapping airplane aisles for bike seats is just to be expected.

Also Read: How Can AFC’s New Asian Nations League Help India Football Team in Qualifying For FIFA World Cup?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

F1: Valtteri Bottas Skips Traditional Flight From Malaysia to Singapore GP? What is His Unique Mode of Travel?
Tags: f1formula 1Valtteri Bottas

RELATED News

India-A vs Australia-A, Unofficial One-Day Series: Preview, Squads, Venues, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

John Cena Returns to WWE? 17-Time Champion Lands Surprising New Role on WWE Radio

IND vs WI, 1st T20I: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details As India And West Indies Brace For Another High-Scoring Contest

How Can AFC’s New Asian Nations League Help India Football Team in Qualifying For FIFA World Cup?

IND vs WI, 1st T20I: From KL Rahul to Sanju Samson, Meet 5 Indian Batters With Highest Individual T20I Score vs West Indies

LATEST NEWS

26-Year-Old Noida Man Dies After Fall From Third Floor, Was Suffering From Depression, Gaur City-1 Death Raises High-Rise Safety Questions

Who Are BJP’s 8 New Rajya Sabha Picks in Uttar Pradesh? Party Drops All Sitting MPs- What It Means For Assembly Elections 2027?

Brother Trapped In Crocodile’s Jaws, Two Siblings Risk Their Lives In River To Save Him; 90-Minute Battle For Survival

25-Year-Old Gym Trainer Assaulted, Killed After Violent Clash Inside Client’s Flat In Bengaluru

Arijit Singh Announces 2027 India Tour: 9 Cities, Dates, Tickets, Songs And Everything You Need To Know

Zeal Global announced plans to expand in Central Asia at Tashkent Summit

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Green Screen Issue Without Physical Damage: Owner Says Service Centre Demands ₹11,000 + GST For Display Replacement

Sindhu Trade Links Promoter Group Executes Off-Market Share Transfers; Vir Sen Sindhu, Rudra Sen Sindhu Raise Stakes

Caught On Cam: 5-Year-Old Boy Falls From Balcony, Man Turns Hero In Seconds By Catching Him Mid-Air And Saves His Life

Weekend Getaway Turns Tragic: 4 Killed, Including LPU Student, As Tourist Bus Returning From Manali Falls Off Flyover In Nawanshahr

F1: Valtteri Bottas Skips Traditional Flight From Malaysia to Singapore GP? What is His Unique Mode of Travel?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

F1: Valtteri Bottas Skips Traditional Flight From Malaysia to Singapore GP? What is His Unique Mode of Travel?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

F1: Valtteri Bottas Skips Traditional Flight From Malaysia to Singapore GP? What is His Unique Mode of Travel?
F1: Valtteri Bottas Skips Traditional Flight From Malaysia to Singapore GP? What is His Unique Mode of Travel?
F1: Valtteri Bottas Skips Traditional Flight From Malaysia to Singapore GP? What is His Unique Mode of Travel?
F1: Valtteri Bottas Skips Traditional Flight From Malaysia to Singapore GP? What is His Unique Mode of Travel?
F1: Valtteri Bottas Skips Traditional Flight From Malaysia to Singapore GP? What is His Unique Mode of Travel?

QUICK LINKS