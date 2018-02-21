The Football Association charged Manchester City and Wigan Athletic for not controlling their players during the FA Cup tie between the two which City lost 1-0. Also, no action will be taken against Sergio Aguero and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and his Wigan counterpart Paul Cook for their misconduct.

The Football Association (FA) on Wednesday charged Manchester City and Wigan for failing to control their respective players during the heated FA Cup match between the two sides. However, no action was taken against Sergio Aguero, who got into an altercation with a Wigan fan post the match or the club managers who collided at the halftime. It was the half-time red card of Fabian Delph proved catalytic for the ill temper among the players and managers of both the sides.

A series of volatile incidents occurred during the match and while assessing the string, the football governing body treated each incident separately. When Manchester City’s Fabian Delph was handed a red card for his reckless tackle just before half-time which left the City players and staff fuming. When both the teams left the field for the half-time break, an enraged City manager Pep Guardiola got involved in a bust-up with his Wigan Athletic counterpart Paul Cook. After looking at the incident between the managers, the association confirmed that no action will be taken against them.

In another incident during the FA Cup match, Sergio Aguero clashed with a Wigan Athletic fan on the pitch. The FA also spared the Argentine spearhead and stated that he will face no action for the altercation. Earlier it was also reported that Aguero was looking forward to filing a complaint against the Wigan fan who allegedly made abusive remarks at him.

The Football Association said in a statement, “Both Wigan Athletic and Manchester City have been charged for failing to control their players in relation to the dismissal of Fabian Delph during last night’s [Monday] Emirates FA Cup fifth-round tie. The clubs have until 6 pm [GMT] on Friday 23 February 2018 to respond.”

“In addition, both clubs have been asked to provide their observations following the crowd trouble at the end of the game and have until Monday 26 February 2018 to respond,” the statement further read.

