FA Community Shield 2026: When and Where to Watch Erling Haaland in Action? Check Date, Kick-Off Time and More

FA Community Shield 2026: After a historic World Cup campaign with Norway, Erling Haaland is set to return to club football as Manchester City take on Arsenal in the 2026 FA Community Shield. Norway made its deepest-ever run at the World Cup after qualifying for the tournament for the first time in 28 years, while Haaland was among the standout performers for his country. The Manchester City striker now turns his attention to the new club season after scoring 41 goals in all competitions last campaign. The 2026 Community Shield will serve as the traditional curtain-raiser to the new English football season.

Arsenal vs Manchester City FA Community Shield Match Details

Match: Arsenal vs Manchester City, FA Community Shield 2026

Arsenal vs Manchester City, FA Community Shield 2026 Date: Sunday, August 16, 2026

Sunday, August 16, 2026 Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Principality Stadium, Cardiff Kick-off Time: 7:30 PM IST (3:00 PM BST)

Where to Watch Arsenal vs Manchester City FA Community Shield Live on TV?

The Arsenal vs Manchester City FA Community Shield match will be available live on the Sony Sports Network in India. The FA has confirmed that the fixture will be broadcast live internationally, with the UK coverage on TNT Sports 1.

How to Watch Arsenal vs Manchester City FA Community Shield Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Manchester City FA Community Shield match on Sony LIV. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday, August 16.

Why is the FA Community Shield Being Played in Cardiff?

The 2026 FA Community Shield is being played away from its traditional home at Wembley because the stadium is unavailable due to pre-planned concerts on August 15 and 16. The Principality Stadium in Cardiff has therefore been selected as the neutral venue. It is the first time since 2006 that the Community Shield will be played in Cardiff.

Erling Haaland Team News

Erling Haaland is expected to return to Manchester City action following Norway’s World Cup campaign. However, his involvement from the start could depend on his match fitness after his post-World Cup break. Manchester City will also begin the new campaign under new head coach Enzo Maresca following Pep Guardiola’s departure. Arsenal enter the fixture as the reigning Premier League champions, while Manchester City qualified as the 2026 FA Cup winners.

Arsenal vs Manchester City FA Community Shield Match Prediction

The clash promises to be a closely contested season opener, with Arsenal looking to build on their Premier League title triumph and Manchester City beginning a new era under Enzo Maresca. Haaland’s return provides City with a major attacking threat, although his fitness and potential minutes could be a factor. Arsenal’s familiarity under Mikel Arteta could give them an edge, but City’s attacking quality makes them capable of securing the first silverware of the new campaign.